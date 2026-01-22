Subscribe
Netflix Ends ‘The Vince Staples Show’ After Two Seasons

After two seasons, Netflix has officially pulled the plug on The Vince Staples Show.

Published on January 22, 2026
The Vince Staples Show
Source: Netflix / Netflix

Due to low viewership, the series will not make it past its sophomore run. Reports indicate that the short-lived series never popped in Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 chart. Viewership also saw a noticeable decline, with season one debuting at 4.6 million views before dropping to just 1.7 million views in season two.

Back in May 2024, Vince Staples spoke with Rolling Stone about his goal to bring something different to the platform, explaining his desire to break away from traditional formats:

“I got to do something that isn’t really done on that network, or just done in general, with trying to break format and conventional comedy. I’m just trying some new things.”

The West Coast rapper also made it clear that pushing boundaries has always been part of his creative process, regardless of how the work is received:

“I don’t really make things that people like that, just to be honest. I think I have a niche fan base. I’ve never had an extreme level of success. So, I’m always open to people not liking something or it not being digested right. I was honestly surprised by the way that it was received. I just feel like this show went very well, and especially for first-time writing, first-time producing, first-time starring in all of these things, I’m grateful for that.”

While The Vince Staples Show has reached its end, business as usual, Staples plans to continue moving forward both on and off the screen.

