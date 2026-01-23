Subscribe
Cam’ron Takes Aim At Dame Dash In New Freestyle

Can't we all just get along?

Published on January 23, 2026
CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Back in the mid 2000s when the Harlem brotherhood of Dipset and Dame Dash caused a rift in the almighty Roc-A-Fella Records, it seemed like Dame Dash, Cam’ron, and Jim Jones were bound to ride or die together well into the sunset and make music history together.

Fast forward a few decades and not only have the three men gone their separate ways, but they’ve been taking potshots at each other for the past few years, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be reconciling anytime soon. Now it seems like Killa Cam has some things to get off his chest, relating to Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash, and on the latest episode of Talk With Flee kicked a freestyle touching on his fallout with his former boss and Harlem brethren.

Sitting in his chair, Cam immediately goes into Killa mode and spits his bars saying, “Internet, it will amaze you. Beefing with the ones that raised you / When Drake said it I ain’t hear him, ‘Idols turn into rivals’ / Found out that the title was vital / I never thought we would spiral / Worked for everything I have, man I never felt entitled / My left hand on the Bible, the love I had for you was tribal / For the algorithm now relationship suicidal / Harlem n*gga kill Harlem n*gga just repeating the cycle / When these blogs just recycle all this shit that go viral.”

While Cam referenced a lot of personal beefs he’s had with Dame including attempting to help him financially out of his $800,000 debt, Cam might’ve struck a nerve with Dame when comparing his loyalty (or lack there of) to that of Jay-Z’s with his own crew saying, “Your egos you should have a seat with them / Tell them for the next few years you won’t be needing them / Call n***as your friends, then want to compete with them / While Jay still got TyTy, Juan, Emory, Bleek with him.”

Well, he ain’t wrong.

While we’re not sure why Cam decided to release this particular freestyle now, we’re sure Dame will respond with a social media post at some point, as the man is known for responding to damn near everyone who mentions his name. We just doubt it’ll be in the form of a freestyle.

Check out the clip to Cam’s “Letter To Dame” freestyle below and let us know your thoughts on the situation. Is Cam in the right? Is Dame in the right? Should Jim Jones weigh in or keep out of this one? Sound off in the comments section below.

