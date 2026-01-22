Subscribe
Close
Politics

Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself With A Smoke Bomb

CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, the 55-year-old was seen struggling to deploy a smoke grenade on Wednesday afternoon at protestors.

Published on January 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself With A Smoke Bomb
Anadolu / Greg Bovino

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino’s latest flub, caught on video, proves he has no business in the position he holds.

Bovino is his Gestapo, oops, we mean ICE agents are still in Minnesota causing pure mayhem, as they conduct illegal raids, and terrorize US Citizens as they perform “immigration enforcement.”

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, the 55-year-old was seen struggling to deploy a smoke grenade on Wednesday afternoon at protestors who gathered as federal officers boxed in a vehicle, pulling out a teenage boy and a girl near Mueller Park, according to witness accounts shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune.

While struggling to pull the pin off the grenade, Bovino can be heard in the video saying, “I’m gonna gas, get back, gas is coming. Gas is coming, second warning – second warning.”

“Third warning – gas, gas, gas,” Bovino said as he finally tossed the smoke bomb, causing bystanders to move away from the street.

Well, he didn’t lie, the gas was coming alright, it came for them, because the wind blew right back at him and the agents, forcing them to move.

In a post sharing the clip on X, formerly Twitter, user @cturnbull1968 wrote, “Hahahaha. Bovino decided to look tough by throwing a gas canister at legal protestors. It takes him a few minutes to figure out the pin and then, like a total nimrod, he throws it into the wind and the gas blows back on him and his men.”


Bovino’s smoke bomb fail follows after agents were seen and photographed holding a person on the ground as another sprayed an orange chemical irritant directly into the person’s face.

Greg Bovino’s ICE Recent Use of Chemical Irritants Is No Coincidence

It’a no coincidence that both incidents came after the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay on a lower court decision banning ICE agents from detaining and pepper-spraying protestors and people watching.

The situation in Minnesota continues to spiral out of control, as ICE continues to harass people, even drawing weapons on Black and Brown off-duty police officers, demanding that they prove their citizenship.

You can see more reactions to Bovino’s epic fail below.

Related Tags

immigration POLITICS

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Skepta, SZA, and Miles Caton

    Seen On The Scene: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 Show In Paris

    Bossip

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were "100% Right" In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Cassius Life

    Bloop-Bye Wig! NeNe Leakes Fans Blast 'Bitter' Bethenny Frankel's Take On Icon's Bravo Return, Says She Was Told NeNe Was 'Toxic'

    Bossip
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals

    Here’s Everything We Know About Kai Cenat’s New Clothing Brand

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident
    10 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

    Comment
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    Culture  |  Written By Weso

    Adin Ross Hits The Panic Button, Allegedly Calls Police On Lil Tjay’s Cousin

    Comment
    BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2016
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over “All The Way Up” Music Publishing

    Comment
    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

    Comment
    26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Cam Newton Creates His Own Word, “Nclecta,” To Describe His Bonkers Style, Social Media Clowns Him

    Comment
    A$AP Rocky & Tim Burton "Don't Be Dumb" Album Release Party
    12 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    A$AP Rocky Delivers ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ & Fans Are Praising Doechii’s Feature

    Comment
    Ms. Lauryn Hill Performs At Massey Hall
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lauryn Hill Sends Heartfelt Message To Fugees Affiliate John Forté

    Comment
    13 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Pastor Mike Todd Responds To Druski’s Hilarious Megachurch Skit, “I Don’t Even Own A Rolls-Royce”

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close