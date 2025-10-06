Subscribe
ICE Agents Tear Gas Chicago Area Cops During Protest

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

ICE's presence in Chicago has been met with measured resistance from organized protests, but it appears the agency lost control during the incident.

Published on October 6, 2025

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

President Donald Trump and his aggressive policy of employing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in several American cities are beset with moments of resistance and protest. While in Chicago, ICE agents, in their attempts to quell a protest, accidentally tear-gassed Chicago area police officers.

In a report from Newsweek, last Saturday (October 4), a video recorded by witness Ryan Garza went viral. It showed ICE agents deploying crowd control measures towards protesters, with police officers getting hit in the crossfire.

Broadview, a suburb just west of downtown Chicago, was the site of protests at an ICE facility when agents began moving against them using tear gas, pepper balls, and other weapons of crowd dispersal.

Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills, who is Black, confirmed that his officers have been hit with tear gas in recent weeks. He also added that he and an ICE agent got into an argument over First Amendment rights.

Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills said his officers had been exposed to tear gas multiple times during previous incidents involving ICE agents. Mills emphasized that the repeated exposure created a “dangerous situation” for the community and first responders. Mills also recently said that the agents are making false 911 calls, taxing the local police force.

