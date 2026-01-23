Subscribe
Close
News

ICE Memo Greenlights Warrant-Less Home Searches

ICE Memo Greenlights Warrant-Less Agent Home Searches

An internal Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo giving agents power to enter homes without a judicial warrant has sparked major concern.

Published on January 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
Source: Anadolu / Getty

A memo from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency was leaked Wednesday (Jan. 22), by a whistle-blower group, revealing that guidance was written to allow ICE agents to enter homes to search and arrest people without a judicial warrant. The revelation of agents ignoring the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution has added more controversy to an agency already under duress for its tactics.

The group, Whistleblower Aid, released a copy of the memo, which was dated May 12, 2025, and drafted by Tood Lyons, the acting director of ICE. “D.H.S.’s (Department of Homeland Security) new policy to permit arrests in an alien’s residence, without a judicial warrant or consent, is a complete break from the law and undercuts the Fourth Amendment and the rights it protects,” the group said in a statement. The statement went on to say that the whistleblowers within the agency confirmed that agents were entering homes without judicial warrants in Texas, due to the presence of more conservative judges in that state.

ICE agents have traditionally relied on residents voluntarily allowing them into their homes, after providing a judicial warrant, which is an order by the court on the basis that a probable crime had been committed. An administrative warrant, also known as a Form I-205, is a document issued by ICE and DHS that authorizes an arrest for civil immigration violations. The difference between the two is that the judicial warrant is signed off by a judge while ICE officers usually sign administrative warrants.

DHS Spokeswoman Trisha McLaughlin defended the memo in a statement: “Every illegal alien who DHS serves administrative warrants/I-205s have had full due process and a final order of removal from an immigration judge. The officers issuing these administrative warrants also have found probable cause. For decades, the Supreme Court and Congress have recognized the propriety of administrative warrants in cases of immigration enforcement.”

Democratic lawmakers and other critics of the Trump administration firmly decried the revelation, noting that the ICE memo goes against already established DHS guidelines. “Every American should be terrified by this secret ICE policy authorizing its agents to kick down your door and storm into your home,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) in a statement. “It is a legally and morally abhorrent policy that exemplifies the kinds of dangerous, disgraceful abuses America is seeing in real time.”

1. Senator Ruben Gallego

2. Governor Tim Walz

3. Justin Amash

4. Brian J. Farkoff

5. Corey R. Yung

6. Republicans Against Trump

7. Aaron Reichlin-Melnik

8. Joe Walsh

Related Tags

ICE Minnesota

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Ice Police Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Close-up of POLICE ICE marking on the back of a hi-visibility stab proof vest worn by a police officer at the scene of an incident.

    Keith Porter Jr: ICE Agent Brian Palacios Publicly Identified As Alleged Killer Cop

    Bossip
    Kysre Gondrezick for HelloBeautiful

    Baller Baddie Kysre Gondrezick Flawlessly Flaunts Her Fashion Fluency For HelloBeautiful, Talks Criticism, Covering Playboy & Modeling

    Bossip
    adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace EVOLUTION Pro

    Pharrell & adidas Unveil the $1,000 EVOLUTION Pro Racing Shoe

    Cassius Life

    LeBron James' "Shut Up & Dribble" Controversy Gets Its Own Nike Colorway

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident
    10 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

    Comment
    BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2016
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over “All The Way Up” Music Publishing

    Comment
    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

    Comment
    26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    Culture  |  Written By Weso

    Adin Ross Hits The Panic Button, Allegedly Calls Police On Lil Tjay’s Cousin

    Comment
    13 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Pastor Mike Todd Responds To Druski’s Hilarious Megachurch Skit, “I Don’t Even Own A Rolls-Royce”

    Comment
    Police capture suspect in shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers
    12 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Minnesota Police Chief Says ICE Is Pulling Guns On Off-Duty Officers of Color

    Comment
    iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One - Show
    13 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Reps For Ludacris Claim His Involvement In Kid Rock’s MAGA Music Festival Was “A Mix Up”

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close