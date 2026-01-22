Subscribe
A$AP Rocky On Trump & Kanye Making His Swedish Arrest "Worse"

A$AP Rocky Explains How Trump & Kanye West Made His Arrest In Sweden “Worse”

A$AP Rocky reflected on his 2019 arrest in Sweden, jail conditions and how President Trump’s involvement ultimately complicated things.

Published on January 22, 2026
One of the biggest WTF moments in 2019 was A$AP Rocky’s arrest for assault in Sweden, and while he’s on a press tour for his Don’t Be Dumb album, he’s finally opening up about the experience. 

While chatting with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, he spoke on how President Trump’s involvement didn’t exactly help and how “f-cking crazy” the situation was around the 22-minute mark.

Rocky breaks down the size of the Swedish jail cell he was in, describing it as a space that only had “a bathroom, just a sink, a mirror, and a bed with a desk.”

“When you need to go to the bathroom, you got to ask permission,” Rocky explained. “You ring your bell. Sometimes they’ll leave you in the bathroom for like an hour, in the dark cuz the light turns off after like five minutes. So if you took a shower, no towels, you gotta make your own makeshift towel. Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t Rikers, but it was inconvenient. It wasn’t sweet.”

With only 30 minutes of rec time on the roof and no basketball courts, Rocky recalls talking to other inmates who told him they were watching the news network Al Jazeera for all the commotion about his imprisonment.

He still remembers all the love he got from other entertainers who spoke out for his freedom and how much that helped him. But that momentum dried up when the president got involved, and it got more complicated. 

“And when Trump said what he said, he made it worse cuz they were like, ‘Oh, all right. We’re keeping you longer,'” Rocky said, while also having to tell Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to fall back.

He recalled West getting involved, saying, “I’m getting Kim.” We getting in a jet. We coming with Trump.'”

At one point, when he was close to freedom, Trump interjected again, and rumors began to swirl that he might serve eight months instead.

With more eyes on him, an American negotiator was sent to Sweden because he was “technically kidnapped,” and if he was found innocent, they’d have to reimburse him for all the tour dates he missed while in lock-up. So, he was found guilty, so the Swedes could avoid having to pay up when he was released.

“With the grace of God, I got out. I ain’t really let that make me jaded,” Rocky ends the story.

See social media’s reaction to Rocky opening up about his overseas arrest below.

A$AP Rocky Explains How Trump & Kanye West Made His Arrest In Sweden “Worse” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

