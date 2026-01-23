Subscribe
Politics

Michael Fanone Clowns MAGA Stooge During Jack Smith Hearing

No F**** To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

Fanone also coughed "go f*** yourself" at Rep. Troy Nehls, who tried to blame Capitol Police leadership for the events of January 6

Published on January 23, 2026
Tom Williams / Michael Fanone

Former DC police officer Michael Fanone is all about that action and had to be separated from MAGA conspiracy theorist and Donald Trump’s alleged “secretary of retribution” during a break in Jack Smith’s congressional hearing.

Things got spicy between Fanone and MAGA loyalist Ivan Raiklin following opening statements from former special counsel Jack Smith, who testified publicly before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Raw Story shared a word-for-word breakdown of a confrontation in which Fanone made eyebrow-raising allegations about Raiklin.

“Hey, Michael,” Raiklin said in a video he posted of the encounter, holding out his hand to shake.

“Hey, what’s up buddy?” Fanone replied, turning around. “Go f— yourself.”

“Why do you have to swear at me?” Raiklin protested.

“What’s that?” Fanone said. “Oh, don’t pretend we’re not mortal enemies. Go f— yourself.”

“Why do you have to lose your cool with me?” Raiklin complained. “I’m always professional with you. Every time I communicate with you, I’m always professional.”

“Go f— yourself,” Fanone repeated. “You’re a traitor to this country.”

Fanone, just steps away from former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn, who had been holding him back, confronted Raiklin.

“You threatened my family, and you threatened my wife,” Fanone said. “You’re a traitor to this f—ing country. Go f— yourself.”

“Why are you so spasmodic?” Raiklin asked, and Fanone challenged him to “do something.” “Why should I? I’m communicating with you, trying to calm you down. Look at your face right now, I think you need to control yourself.”

“F— you, I’m using a lot of restraint right now,” Fanone said, as Dunn pulled him away. “Come get me.”

“Look at me, total control of my mind and body,” Raiklin intoned, as a Capitol police officer attempted to separate the men. “Total control of my mind and body, and I’m totally dominating you right now. Totally dominating you right now.”

The officer then asked Raiklin to step aside, and Fanone launched another accusation.

“This guy is threatening my family,” Fanone said. “He threatened my children, threatened to rape my children – rape my children, you sick bastard. Rape my children!”

Michael Fanonen Had Time For Rep. Troy Nehls

That wasn’t the only Fanone moment during the hearing. Fanone coughed “go f*** yourself” at Rep. Troy Nehls, who tried to blame Capitol Police leadership for the events of January 6 in defense of Orange Mussolini, who actually pardoned January 6 insurrectionists.

We love to see it.

Social media also loved Fanone’s energy at the hearing; you can see those reactions below.

January 6 Insurrection MAGA POLITICS

