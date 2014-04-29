DJ Khaled Accused Of Literally Biting Rapper Kolley’s Artwork For New Single [PHOTOS]

DJ Khaled is definitely starting his new album’s campaign on the wrong foot. The Miami DJ/ultimate hustler dropped his new single last night which featured Jay Z, Rick Ross, Meek Mill and French Montana with a severely underwhelming reaction and that’s only the beginning of his troubles regarding the record.

A Mississippi rapper by the name of Kolley, with close ties to Big K.R.I.T. (don’t they all?) is accusing the rap game’s Jimmy Hart of copying, pasting and swiping the inspiration of his RNS mixtape for his own struggle posse cut, “They Don’t Love You No More.”

DJ Khaled jacked his new hardcore cover art over from another rapper, who happens to be an up and comer named Kolley — but the up and comer has lawyers … and TMZ has learned they’re taking legal action. Here’s the deal … Kolley dropped his debut mixtape, “RNS” about 6 weeks ago … with a pretty distinctive cover shot– a closeup of his face, clenching a gold chain in his matching gold grill. Cut to this week … when DJ Khaled released “They Don’t Love You No More” with artwork that’s pretty much identical to Kolley’s We’re told Kolley’s peeps at Bigg Bank Entertainment just sent a cease and desist letter to Khaled’s label … warning them to stop using the cover art STAT or face a legal s**tstorm.

The biting chain photo op is nothing new (nor recommended by any reputable dentist) but given the proximity of the release dates in question, Kolley has a case for at sending a few diss records his way.

Take a look at the different covers in the gallery and hit the last page to stream a taste off the MS rhymer’s debut project which features beats from Metro, 808 Mafia, Bobby Johnson, Chase n Cashe, Zaytoven and the aforementioned King Remembered In Time.

