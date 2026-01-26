Sony’s Back on the 1s & 2s With New Wireless Turntables

Sony is officially stepping back into the vinyl conversation. The tech giant has announced two new wireless turntables set to arrive in 2026, signaling a renewed interest in analog sound for a modern audience.

As spotted on The Verge, Sony unveiled the PS-LX310BT II and PS-LX500BT, both designed to make vinyl playback more accessible without abandoning sound quality. The new models lean heavily into wireless convenience, offering Bluetooth connectivity that allows users to stream records directly to speakers or headphones—no traditional receiver required.

The PS-LX310BT II is positioned as the more entry-level option, featuring a fully automatic belt-drive system aimed at casual listeners and first-time vinyl buyers. The higher-end PS-LX500BT, meanwhile, is built for more serious listeners, offering upgraded components, a sturdier platter, and support for higher-quality Bluetooth codecs for improved audio fidelity.

Sony’s approach here isn’t about competing with DJ-focused decks like Technics or battle-ready turntables—it’s about lifestyle listening. These models are designed for people who love vinyl but also live in a wireless world, blending the ritual of dropping a needle with the flexibility of modern home audio setups.

Vinyl sales have continued to climb year over year, and Sony’s re-entry into the turntable space reflects how physical media still holds cultural weight—especially in Hip-Hop, where records remain symbols of crate-digging, sampling, and sonic history. While these new turntables aren’t built for scratching, they’re clearly aimed at listeners who want a clean, stylish way to enjoy records without the intimidation factor.

Sony has not yet announced official pricing, but both turntables are expected to release sometime in 2026. For vinyl lovers who want analog warmth with modern convenience, Sony’s return to the turntable game might be worth the wait.