Travis Scott Makes Surprise Appearance In 'The Odyssey' Trailer

Travis Scott Makes Surprise Appearance In Latest Trailer To Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

We can't say we saw this one coming...

Published on January 26, 2026
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas
Source: James Sutton – Formula 1 / Getty

Aside from Avengers: Doomsday, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey is arguably the most anticipated film of 2026 and in our latest sneak peak of the film centered around Homer’s classic poem (not the Simpson one), we saw a familiar face that no one saw coming.

In the latest TV spot for The Odyssey that aired during the NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night (Jan. 25), Hip-Hop fans were surprised to see Travis Scott interrupt a conversation between two of the film’s stars, Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher). Banging a staff to the floor to get the attention of the people in the mess hall, Scott announces, “A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy.”

We know it was only one line, but Scott had a pretty strong and stern delivery. We just wonder if this will lead to an Odyssey-inspired Travis Scott x Air Jordan colorway or something.

While most people were surprised to see the “Highest In The Room” rapper in such a huge Hollywood blockbuster, according to Deadline, Scott and Nolan have a history of working together. The two collaborated for Nolan’s previous project, Tenet.

Per Deadline:

Nolan has previously collaborated with Scott, who contributed the theme song “THE PLAN” to the soundtrack for 2020’s Tenet. The two-time Oscar-winning director told GQ that year that the Utopia musician’s “voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”

Well, that explains that.

Whether or not Scott actually has more than a quick cameo in the film remains to be seen, but regardless to whom or what you can bet your bottom dollar that The Odyssey is going to rake in big bucks, regardless of Travis Scott’s role when it hits theaters July 17.

Check out the latest teaser trailer for The Odyssey featuring Travis Scott below, and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters this coming summer.

