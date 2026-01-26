Subscribe
Pop Culture

Cardi B Lit After New England Patriots Earn Trip To The Super Bowl

Cardi B Lit After Stefon Diggs & His New England Patriots Punched Ticket To Super Bowl 60

Social media had thoughts about Cardi B being interviewed following the game.

Published on January 26, 2026
AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Matthew Stockman / Cardi B

Cardi B is having a grand time being an NFL girlie and might be the New England Patriots’ new good luck charm.

The BX Hip-Hop star was absolutely lit following her baby daddy, wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ New England Patriots 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game, punching their ticket to Super Bowl 60.

The Patriots’ official account on X, formerly Twitter, shared a video of Cardi B screaming into the camera, “WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL.”

She wasn’t done talking. Sideline reporter Cameron Wolfe caught up with the Am I The Drama rapper, and she spoke on being happy for her boyfriend, who was emotional following the win, telling Wolfe it was “hard work and discipline” that guided him on his journey to the Super Bowl.

Diggs caught a team-high five passes for just 17 yards in the Patriots’ hard-fought victory, which saw them have to scratch and claw for every yard due to snow conditions in the second half of the game.

But if they want to beat Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks, Diggs and his squad are going to need to put more than just 10 points if they want to win their 7th Super Bowl.

Fans Had Thoughts About Cardi B Being Interviewed

Social media immediately reacted to the clips of Cardi B following the game.

“Never have I seen a WAG get an interview,” one person wrote in response to the interview.

Another social media user wrote, “It’s inevitable that Cardi would garner attention, even during such a monumental moment for her partner. But the interviewer did a great job at asking personable questions while still centering the sport/Stefon. A real journalist!”

But it’s not all love in the comments, with many people confused about Cardi B being interviewed following the Patriots’ win.

Welp.

Cardi B will be at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara watching her man, and maybe, possibly hitting the stage with Bad Bunny during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

We will have to wait and see, but until then, you can see more reactions below.

Cardi B New England Patriots NFL Stefon Diggs

