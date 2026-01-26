Subscribe
Close
News

Adin Ross Rants About People Taking Daily Showers

Something Stinks: Adin Ross Rants About People Taking Daily Showers

Adin Ross admitted during a live stream that he skipped showering for a couple of days, launching into a rant about daily showering.

Published on January 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Adin Ross continues to hang around in online spaces like a scab that just won’t heal, and his latest moment involves hygiene, or the lack thereof. During a recent livestream event, Adin Ross admitted to not showering for a few days and launched into a rant about people who say they shower daily.

As spotted on Complex, Adin Ross hopped on his Kick stream on January 21 and told his legion of followers that he hadn’t shaved in a long time but was joking, later copping to the fact he hadn’t showered in two days. Speaking directly to the chat portion of the stream that blasted him, Ross went on to rail against people who say they shower daily.

“There’s no fucking way that you guys shower every f*cking day,” Ross said. “There’s no way. I don’t believe it. I’m sorry. That, to me, is the biggest lie ever. Because I get it, you’re on stream, and you’re six foot five with eight packs. But the reality is, you don’t shower every day.”

Ross added, “The only time I believe you shower every day is if you’re, like, getting in the ocean, or you are getting in a chlorine pool. But if you’re just outside or in bed, you’re not showering every day.”

A quick scan of social media revealed that Ross and fellow streamer Clavicular showed off their bodies to each other, causing Clavicular to regret agreeing to the moment. And as some online noted, this isn’t the first time Ross has admitted to being a little less than clean.

If you must, check out Adin Ross defending being a stink butt and perhaps calling out his pal Clavicular a bit in the video clip from X below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Streaming

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Jackee Harry

    Snatched Sister, Sister! Jackée Harry Details Her Deep-Plane Facelift After 'Ozempic Face' Fears--'I Look So Fabulous'

    Bossip
    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

    Winning WAG-tivities: Cardi B Couldn't Contain Her Excitement While Celebrating Boyfriend Stefon Diggs' Super Bowl Berth

    Bossip
    Protests erupt in Minneapolis after federal agent shooting

    NBA Postponing Timberwolves—Warriors Game After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting Leaves Fans Uneasy

    Cassius Life
    U.S. Government Shutdown

    Trump's Removal Of A Philadelphia Slavery Exhibit Leads To Outrage

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    10 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trump White House Clowned For Not Knowing There Are No Penguins In Greenland

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

    Comment
    Trending
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

    Comment
    26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close