Juvenile ft. Genesisthegawd “B.B.B.,” Hit-Boy “Sex In The City Girls” & More | Daily Visuals 1.27.26

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Say what you want about Juvenile these days, but the Nawlins representative played an integral role in the rise of the South in the Hip-Hop game in the late 1990’s and though he doesn’t get the flowers he so fittingly deserves, we hope he knows the Northeast remembers and we salute him.

Continuing to do his thing in 2026, Juvenile comes through with some new Genesisthegawd assisted visuals to “B.B.B.” in which Juve embraces his big age and hits the strip club in an all leather OG playalistic outfit ready to make it rain before Genesis shows and proves she’s got that work to make heads bop and eyes focus.

Hit-Boy meanwhile seems to be boo’d up and for his clip to “Sex In The City Girls,”, HB gets hugged up by a thick exotic young lady while he spits his bars from the comfort of his chair. He’s living the dream in that one moment.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from The Alchemist featuring Roc Marciano, ElCamino and Ill Tone Beats, and more.

JUVENILE FT. GENESISTHEGAWD – “B.B.B”

HIT-BOY – “SEX IN THE CITY GIRLS”

THE ALCHEMIST FT. ROC MARCIANO – “LORD PROTECT ME”

ELCAMINO & ILL TONE BEATS – “F WIT ME”

BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – “RENT DUE”

YOUNG BUCK – “DRANK N MOLLY”

JOSELINE HERNANDEZ – “I LIKE THE WAY YOU ARE”

DON TOLIVER – “ATM”