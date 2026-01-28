Subscribe
Close
Music

Juvenile ft. Genesisthegawd “B.B.B.” & More | Daily Visuals 1.27.26

Juvenile ft. Genesisthegawd “B.B.B.,” Hit-Boy “Sex In The City Girls” & More | Daily Visuals 1.27.26

Juvenile hits the strip club with a gang of cash and Hit-Boy rubs up on his boo. Today's Daily Visuals...

Published on January 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Say what you want about Juvenile these days, but the Nawlins representative played an integral role in the rise of the South in the Hip-Hop game in the late 1990’s and though he doesn’t get the flowers he so fittingly deserves, we hope he knows the Northeast remembers and we salute him.

Continuing to do his thing in 2026, Juvenile comes through with some new Genesisthegawd assisted visuals to “B.B.B.” in which Juve embraces his big age and hits the strip club in an all leather OG playalistic outfit ready to make it rain before Genesis shows and proves she’s got that work to make heads bop and eyes focus.

Hit-Boy meanwhile seems to be boo’d up and for his clip to “Sex In The City Girls,”, HB gets hugged up by a thick exotic young lady while he spits his bars from the comfort of his chair. He’s living the dream in that one moment.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from The Alchemist featuring Roc Marciano, ElCamino and Ill Tone Beats, and more.

JUVENILE FT. GENESISTHEGAWD – “B.B.B”

HIT-BOY – “SEX IN THE CITY GIRLS”

THE ALCHEMIST FT. ROC MARCIANO – “LORD PROTECT ME”

ELCAMINO & ILL TONE BEATS – “F WIT ME”

BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – “RENT DUE”

YOUNG BUCK – “DRANK N MOLLY”

JOSELINE HERNANDEZ – “I LIKE THE WAY YOU ARE”

DON TOLIVER – “ATM”

Related Tags

Daily Visuals

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Bad Bunny's NFL Super Bowl Collection Is Built For The Fit Check

    Cassius Life
    Dior - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 - Front Row

    History RIHpeats Itself: Rihanna RIHcreates Her Standout Maternity Look At Dior Fashion Show, Fans Think THIS Is Why

    Bossip
    Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

    NeNe Leakes, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Stacey Rusch, Mary Cosby & More Housewives 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Sizzle & Slay

    Bossip
    SiriusXM's Front Row Series With The Cast And Creatives Of "One Battle After Another"

    Teyana Taylor Stays Rooted With Her Latest Air Jordan Collaboration

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident
    10 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    Trending
    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Nicki Minaj
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    AG Pam Bondi “Enraged” At No Charges For Don Lemon

    Comment
    Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage’s Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close