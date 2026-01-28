Subscribe
Close
News

Nicki Minaj Again Lending Star Power To Trump Administration

Nicki Minaj will be appearing at a White House event to lend support to a new Trump administration finance initiative geared toward helping children.

Published on January 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nicki Minaj
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz


The White House is set for another visit from rapper Nicki Minaj, this time seeing her lend her support for a new federal initiative aimed at investing to improve children’s lives. The artist will be in attendance at a Treasury Department summit on Wednesday (Jan. 28), and she expressed her excitement in a post on X, formerly Twitter, which quoted a fan’s post.

“The true meaning of paying it forward,” she began in the post. “Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy,” Minaj said, adding a bow to punctuate the caption.

The event, hosted by President Donald Trump and Treasury Department Secretary Scott Bessent, will be the formal announcement of “Trump Accounts,” a new investment account program for children. Created through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which became law last year, the accounts operate similarly to Individual Retirement Arrangements, or IRAs, and will be available to children under 18. 

The account investments will grow, tax-free like IRAs. Account owners can withdraw the money once they turn 18, but that money can only be used for pursuing an education, buying a home, retiring or starting their own business. Each account will have $1,000 in federal seed money, and eligibility will be determined by zip code, influenced by areas where the median income is $150,000.

The summit will be Nicki Minaj’s second appearance at the White House. She was on hand for an event decrying the reported violence against Christians by Islamic-aligned terror groups in Nigeria. The Pink Friday rapper has been more vocally supporting of the MAGA movement, recently sitting down with Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

Also expected to be in attendance at the summit is Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, and actress Cheryl Hines, who is married to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Treasury Department is also planning to tout the Trump Accounts to families during the upcoming Super Bowl with a commercial, according to reporting from Rolling Stone

Related Tags

Donald Trump MAGA nicki minaj

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Bad Bunny's NFL Super Bowl Collection Is Built For The Fit Check

    Cassius Life
    Dior - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 - Front Row

    History RIHpeats Itself: Rihanna RIHcreates Her Standout Maternity Look At Dior Fashion Show, Fans Think THIS Is Why

    Bossip
    Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

    NeNe Leakes, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Stacey Rusch, Mary Cosby & More Housewives 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Sizzle & Slay

    Bossip
    SiriusXM's Front Row Series With The Cast And Creatives Of "One Battle After Another"

    Teyana Taylor Stays Rooted With Her Latest Air Jordan Collaboration

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident
    10 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

    Comment
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trending
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

    Comment
    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment
    Nicki Minaj
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

    Comment
    Police capture suspect in shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers
    12 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Minnesota Police Chief Says ICE Is Pulling Guns On Off-Duty Officers of Color

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close