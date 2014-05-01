Own It: Drake Fires Back With Official Toronto Raptors Lint Rollers [PHOTOS]

Well, it looks like Champagne Papi will have the last laugh, Internets.

After being run through the ringer for lint-rolling the blunt ashes off his black jeans, Drake flexed his Toronto Raptors ambassador muscle and got them create some official anti-dust bunny contraptions.

Now everybody can look like a doofus during timeouts.

Via The Smoking Section:

In another case of Drake just getting it, tonight in Toronto for Game 5 of the Raptors series against the Brooklyn Nets, the team will be giving away complimentary lint rollers at the Air Canada Centre. But these aren’t just any lint rollers; they’re limited edition October’s Very Own x Bounce collab lint rollers. Per Word On The Game: “Bounce, a Procter & Gamble company, has come on board as the official lint roller supplier of the Raptors. “They have produced 1,200 limited edition Raptors/OVO rollers that will be distributed after the game to fans in the 416 Zone, in the square and via social media. The tagline: ‘Bounce, helping keep Raptors and OVO fans lint-free.’”

What once was a joke, is now a power move. Touché, Drizzy. Why don’t you teach Jay Z some of your tricks?

Check out all the official Toronto Raptors Lint Rollers pics in the gallery. Even Ikea got in on the action and the October’s Very Own created limited edition playoff tees to commemorate the occasion.

—

Photo: Instagram/Drake, Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »