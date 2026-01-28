Subscribe
Close
News

Jessica Jones Returns In 'Daredevil: Born Again' Trailer

Where’s Luke Cage?: Jessica Jones Returns In ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Trailer

Wait, where's The Punisher?!

Published on January 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Daredevil; Born Again Season 2
Source: YouTube / Disney+

The first season of Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again left viewers with quite the cliffhanger, as the Kingpin left “the man without fear” with an “L” to hold and the fate of caged-up Punisher (Jon Bernthal) up in the air.

Now it looks like we’re about to find out where the Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will be heading for some new backup. The new trailer to Season 2 has confirmed the return of fan favorite street heroine, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and it looks like it’s going to be more than a simple cameo. With the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) seemingly riding high on the hog that he’s cultivated for himself as the corrupt mayor of New York City, Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, has apparently gone missing as Kingpin rules the city with an iron fist.

Luckily for Daredevil, Jessica Jones joins the fray and helps him take on Kingpin and his army of Anti-Vigilante Task Force agents. (Marvel ICE?) A newly buff Kingpin brushes up on his boxing skills in the squared ring that will no doubt come in handy as he’ll ultimately go toe-to-toe with double D.

In the trailer we also see the return of Bullseye (Wilson Bethal), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Wall), and even Foggy (Elden Nelson).

Though The Punisher was notably absent in the trailer, there ain’t no way you can have a whole season of Daredevil and not have Frank Castle play some kind of role by the end of it.

Check out the first teaser trailer to Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Hit the comments section to let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it streams on Disney+ on March 24.

Related Tags

daredevil

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Ray J x Nicki Minaj

    Ray J Reveals His Heart Is 'Only Beating 25%' After Near-Fatal Hospitalization, Claims He Doesn't Have Long To Live

    Bossip
    2016 Teacher Bae saga

    No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

    Bossip
    Seattle SuperSonics vs Chicago Bulls

    Don't Miss Out: Air Jordan Release Dates 2026 Calendar

    Cassius Life
    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Kevin Durant Roasts Trolls By Turning His Ashiness Into A CeraVe Lotion Ad

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident
    10 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    Trending
    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Nicki Minaj
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

    Comment
    Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    AG Pam Bondi “Enraged” At No Charges For Don Lemon

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close