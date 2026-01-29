Subscribe
Close
News

Trump Allies, FBI Searches Fulton County Election Office

The FBI executed a search warrant on the main Fulton County Election Office,  raising questions about the intent of the Trump administration’s actions.

Published on January 29, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FULTONPOOL031224
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Wednesday (January 28), FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta. The move comes after FBI Director Kash Patel has initiated investigations that fall in line with the long-held grievances of President Donald Trump, including his repeated claims that that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

An FBI spokesperson initially declined to give further details about the operation, but did confirm to Newsweek that the complex was being searched. But when contacted by The Hill, another spokesperson, Jenna Selitto, said that the agents took away boxes that contained ballots. This was confirmed by Fulton County spokesperson Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez, who said that agents were looking for all records related to the 2020 presidential election. 

The situation became more curious after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has been relatively out of the public eye, was spotted on the phone at the Fulton County Election Hub in a photograph taken by Reuters photographer Elijah Nouvelage. Also present at the search was FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey. Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) shared the photo in a post on X, formerly Twitter, asking: “Why is Tulsi Gabbard at an FBI raid on an election office in Fulton County?”

The search warrant was executed a month after a lawsuit was filed against Che Alexander, the clerk for the Fulton County Superior and Magistrate Courts by the Department of Justice. The DOJ claims that it filed the lawsuit after repeated requests for the 2020 presidential election records were ignored. Alexander says that the records cannot be shared without a court order, and has moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

Fulton County was pivotal in the 2020 presidential election, going for Joe Biden and delivering the state of Georgia in his presidential win. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election was stolen despite numerous rulings proving those claims to be false. Last week, he said that “people will soon be prosecuted for what they did,” in reference to the 2020 election but didn’t specify.

The search has raised alarm bells for Democrats and other critics of the Trump administration. Senator Jon Ossoff voiced his concerns while appearing on MS Now’s The Brief With Jen Psaki. “This is a shot across the bow at the midterm elections,” he said.

Related Tags

Donald Trump

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 21, 2022

    Kanye West Announces 'Bully' Album Release Date & Gets His Apology Trashed

    Cassius Life
    House To Vote On Release Of Epstein Files

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein “Co-Conspirators” & Social Media Begs For The Files

    Cassius Life
    US-POLITICS-TURNING POINT-KIRK

    Social Media Erupts Over Nicki Minaj Cozying Up To Trump At D.C. Summit, Spirals Into MAGA Minaj Mayhem

    Bossip
    Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks

    Block-Spinning Sweeties: Porsha Williams’ Girlfriend Sway Says She Met The Housewife 8 Years Ago

    Bossip
    Trending
    10 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trump White House Clowned For Not Knowing There Are No Penguins In Greenland

    Comment
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    Trending
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment
    J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    10 Takeaways From J. Cole’s ‘Birthday Blizzard’ Mixtape

    Comment
    Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen

    Comment
    Bazooka Assassination
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Would-Be Assassins Try To Kill Small-Town Mayor In The Philippines With A Bazooka

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close