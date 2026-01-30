Subscribe
Ta-Nehisi Coates: Trump Is Building "White Supremacist Army"

Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

Ta-Nehisi Coates joined The Bulwark podcast with Tim Miller discussing President Donald Trump and the current situation in Minnesota.

Published on January 30, 2026
2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy

Ta-Nehisi Coates remains one of the more outspoken writers of his generation, which has garnered him both fame and criticism. In a new podcast appearance, Ta-Nehisi Coates spoke about the unfolding situation in Minnesota and suggested that President Donald Trump is building a “white supremacist army.”

Ta-Nehisi Coates was a guest on The Bulwark with Tim Miller, discussing the unfolding situation in Minnesota regarding ICE and U.S. Border Patrol. The pair discussed how the Trump administration is using memes and videos as propaganda to restore their vision of the homeland, something that was referenced early in the discussion.

The conversation then switched to the aggressive use of law enforcement to carry out the administration’s policy goals, especially as it relates to immigration. Coates asserted that President Trump is building an army that will carry the administration’s policies forward long after he’s out of office.

“I’ve said some pretty harsh things in my time, but I don’t know that I’ve seen before the President of the United States attempt to build what I can only call a white supremacist army that’ll outlast him,” Coates is heard saying.

He added, “That is new. And I don’t know what else to call it. Given the propaganda and the recruiting. I don’t know what anybody else would want me to say.”

Check out the full discussion below.

Photo: Getty

Minnesota POLITICS ta-nehisi coates white supremacists

