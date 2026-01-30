Man Arrested For Trying To Spring Luigi Mangione From Prison Using A Pizza Cutter

Michael D. Weil, Anderson's attorney, did his best to paint his client as someone who needs to be evaluated at a hospital instead of in prison.

One man will now be spending time behind bars for trying to spring Luigi Mangione from prison.

Mark Anderson, 36, will more than likely be heading to jail after he allegedly went to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City that currently houses Mangione on Wednesday night, pretending to be an FBI agent with paperwork with approval for Mangione’s release.

According to the criminal complaint against Anderson, he also told prison officials that he had weapons. When he was eventually apprehended and searched, they found that the weapons he said he had were a pizza cutter and a barbecue fork.

Complex shared more details about Anderson, who was an employee of a well-known pizza restaurant in the Bronx, and his appearance in court following his failed jailbreak attempt.

Per Complex:

Anderson, who per a law enforcement source is an employee of well-known Bronx slice spot Louie & Ernie’s Pizza, appeared in Brooklyn federal court in front of Judge Taryn Merkl on Thursday evening (Jan. 29) to be charged with impersonating a federal officer. Complex was on the scene.

Anderson showed up wearing a gray Polo quarter-zip and animatedly talked to his lawyer during breaks in the action.

Prosecutor Jack Dennehy laid out what Anderson was accused of, though he didn’t mention Mangione directly, saying only that the inmate Anderson allegedly tried to free was “very well known.”

A law enforcement source confirmed that the inmate in question was Mangione.

Anderson’s Attorney Tried To Paint Him As Someone Who Needs Help Mentally

Michael D. Weil, Anderson’s attorney, did his best to paint his client as someone who needs to be evaluated at a hospital instead of in prison.

“Based on the charges here, Mr. Anderson obviously needs some sort of treatment,” Weil said. “This does not appear to be a serious attempt to spring a federal inmate… I don’t think there was any effort to hurt anyone.

“It would be best if Mr. Anderson was taken to a hospital,” he added.

Judge Taryn Merkl disagreed and sent Anderson to the MDC, citing him as a flight risk and noting his past criminal record.

Now, not only is he in the same prison as Mangione, but also 6ix9ine and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

