Lil Boosie – “Heart Of A Lion” [LISTEN]

Lil Boosie made due of his time behind bars by reportedly penning over 1000 new records. Today, he let one go that’s fittingly titled “Heart Of A Lion.”

Standing at just 5’7”, the Baton Rouge rapper admittedly has a “little man’s complex,” but that’s resulted in him building a bravado that’s untouchable. Needless to say that his reputation precedes him in the streets as well. Boosie goes on to break down his legacy for those who don’t know, and sprinkles in real life lines like, “Only thing I’m scared of in this world is catching HIV.”

Lil Boosie is currently juggling tentative titles (one being Touch Down 2 Cause Hell) for his new album, due in stores July 15. Stream the first single “Heart Of A Lion” below.

