Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Christopher Polk / Remy Ma

Remy Ma saw all those posts about Clarissa Shields’ body and had to let the world know she’s working with something too.

The Bronx native decided to heat things up, knowing New York City was in the middle of a deep freeze/winter storm.

Rocking nothing but a tiny red bikini, the “Conceited” rapper showed off her curves and plenty of skin while sitting outside in the snow, smoking the finest weed while sipping champagne with nothing but a full-length fur, some Dior ski boots, and snow goggles to protect her from the elements.

In the caption for senses tantalizing Reel on Instagram, she wrote:

Be like snow… COLD 🥶 ❄️ WARNING: Winter is a fly b*tch sport; play at your own risk Sidebar: Snowed in at home 🗽and loving it💙

To cap her photoshoot that surely could melt plenty of the snow dumped on the tri-state area, Remy ditches the fur and goes for a swim in what we are sure is a heated pool as the video comes to a close.

The timing of the video is quite interesting, as Clarissa Shields, her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, has been receiving plenty of praise for her body as she preps for her next fight, but maybe this could be a coincidence.

Regardless, both ladies look great.

We hope Remy didn’t catch a cold showing off all that skin in the freezing cold, but we definitely appreciated the eye candy.