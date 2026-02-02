Big Mad Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Trevor Noah Over Epstein Island Grammy AwardsJoke

Subscribe
Donald Trump Slams Trevor Noah Over Epstein Island Joke

Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Trevor Noah Over Epstein Island Grammy Awards Joke

Social media hopes Donald Trump does sue becuase it would lead to discovery in the Epstein Files to prove his case.

Published on February 2, 2026
  • Trump furious over Noah's Epstein jokes, calls him a 'total loser' and threatens to sue
  • Noah mocked Trump's friendship with Epstein, suggesting he visited Epstein Island
  • Trump's threats are likely empty, as he doesn't want discovery to happen in court.
Donald Trump Slams Trevor Noah Over Epstein Island Joke
Getty Images / Trevo Noah / Donald Trump

Trevor Noah got under Donald Trump’s very thin, and bruised orange skin last night.

The gloves were off last night during the Grammys. Trevor Noah had no f***s to give, being that it was his last time hosting the award show, so everyone, including MAGA Minaj and Trump, got flamed.

Immediately after the Grammys came to an end, Orange Mussolini hopped on his crappy social media platform to proclaim music’s biggest night “virtually unwatchable,” and slam Noah, calling him a “total loser.”

Noah and the Grammys caught the petty President’s ire after Noah mocked Trump for his friendship with the disgraced, dead sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting the current occupant of the White House was a guest on the infamous Epstein Island.

Per Variety:

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer,” Trump wrote. “The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

Trump continued, “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

So predictable.

Noah clowned Trump and even took a jab at Bill Clinton after Billie Eilish called out ICE during her speech after winning Song of the Year for her track “Wildflower.”

“There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants — almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Threatening to sue is one of Trump’s favorite moves out of his grifting/deflecting playbook. More than likely, he’s going to get something out of this with his buddy, Bari Weiss, doing her best to make CBS a Trump-friendly network, while avoiding any courtroom action because he definitely doesn’t want that discovery to happen.

Trevor Noah has nothing to worry about, though. Trump won’t be touching his pockets.

You can see more reactions below.

Donald Trump Grammys Jeffrey Epstein Trevor Noah

