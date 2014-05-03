Lil Wayne ft. Drake – “Believe Me” [LISTEN]

If YMCMB is an army, better yet a navy, their general, Lil Wayne, is back to assert his dominance. Last night the rap veteran debuted his new single, “Believe Me,” featuring Drake.

We receive the track following a promotional video that boxer Floyd Mayweather posted on Instagram earlier this week. It showed Wayne and Drake in the studio working the record. With the final product comes the full effect, and we think fans will like this one.

Tunechi spits some of his best bars in recent memory on the Boi-1da and Vinylz-produced cut. Stream “Believe Me” below.

