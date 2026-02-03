Subscribe
Close
News

Lil Wayne Opens Up On Being Overlooked By The Grammys

Following the Grammy Awards, the New Orleans rapper took a moment to shout out this year’s nominees and winners while also airing his frustration over being left off the ballot this year.

Published on February 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Wayne
Source: handout / Republic Records

Lil Wayne is rarely on social media, but when he pops out, people listen.

Following the Grammy Awards, the New Orleans rapper took a moment to shout out this year’s nominees and winners while also airing his frustration over being left off the ballot this year.

“Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasn’t included, as usual. I gotta work harder, as usual. One time for my slime Bill Beli.”

Wayne was referencing Bill Belichick, with whom he has built a relationship in recent years. Weezy has even visited Belichick as his new gig with the North Carolina Tar Heels, where the program gifted the MC a custom jersey with “Tunechi” on the back.

Back to the Grammys…

The New Orleans rapper dropped his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI in 2025. While some fans rocked with the project, others felt it didn’t quite live up to the weight of the Carter legacy. Either way, the album failed to receive a single Grammy nomination.

Earlier in 2025, Wayne faced another tough blow when the NFL selected Kendrick Lamar as the Super Bowl halftime performer. What stung the most for him and many of his peers was that the Super Bowl was held in his hometown of New Orleans, setting the stage for what could have been a perfect homecoming after a legendary career.

Following that disappointment, the A Milli rapper opened up about how the snub affected him:

“It hurt a lot… I thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform. It broke me, I’m just trying to put myself back together.”

Despite the accolades, milestones, and impact, Lil Wayne has made it clear that being overlooked for his hard work still hits different.

Related Tags

Grammy Award Grammys lil wayne tha carter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

    'Oh! The Grammy Goes To Luther Vandross!' Funniest Tweets, Memes, Viral Videos & More From The 2026 Grammys

    Bossip

    Colman Domingo As Joe Jackson In 'Michael' Has Social Media Shook

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"

    Legendary Lineage: Eddie Murphy's Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Reveal They're Expecting Their 1st Child Together

    Bossip
    NBA All-Star Game night: Stephen Curry

    A Guide To NBA All-Star 2026: Everything To Know

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    Trending
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    10 Takeaways From J. Cole’s ‘Birthday Blizzard’ Mixtape

    Comment
    WWE 2K26
    20 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of ‘WWE 2K26’ Standard Edtion

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close