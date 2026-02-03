Stefon Diggs Says Super Bowl Ring Comes Before Any Ring For Cardi B

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is trying to win a Super Bowl — but apparently, the internet wants to know if he’s also planning to win Cardi B’s hand in marriage.

Ahead of Super Bowl LX, Diggs found himself fielding questions that had very little to do with defensive schemes and everything to do with his headline-grabbing relationship with the Bronx rap superstar. And in true Diggs fashion, he handled it with a mix of charm, confidence and just enough humor to keep fans talking.

According to Hot 97, Diggs was asked whether a Super Bowl victory might lead to him proposing to Cardi B, with whom he reportedly shares a child. Diggs didn’t shut the idea down — but he made it clear priorities come first.

“It’s on the agenda, maybe. Right?” Diggs said. “I gotta get mine first, though.”

Translation: the only ring he’s thinking about right now comes with diamonds made of Lombardi Trophy pressure.

The moment quickly sprinted across social media timelines, giving fans a rare crossover between NFL championship hype and celebrity relationship chatter. But while the internet debated wedding bells, Diggs pivoted right back into football mode, making it clear he’s locked in on the biggest game of the year.

When the conversation turned to the Patriots’ Super Bowl preparation, Diggs’ tone sharpened. The jokes faded.

Diggs described a locker room culture built less on coaches barking orders and more on players holding each other accountable. According to him, the Patriots have created an environment where effort isn’t demanded — it’s expected.

“You start looking at your teammates,” Diggs explained. “I’m saying self-policing, self-accountability, and you don’t want to let your teammates down.”

He credited head coach Mike Vrabel for setting that tone from day one, praising the leadership style that has helped shape the Patriots into a team that believes it belongs on football’s biggest stage.

“The camaraderie and the team chemistry that Mike Vrabel has built is second to none,” Diggs said. “Hopefully he wins Coach of the Year because he’s probably the best coach I’ve ever had.”

For Diggs, Super Bowl LX isn’t just another stop in an already decorated career. It’s legacy territory. It’s the kind of moment that separates elite players from all-time greats. And Diggs knows opportunities like this don’t come around often.

That’s why he’s keeping everything else — including potential wedding plans — in the background for now.

The focus is simple: win first. Celebrate later.