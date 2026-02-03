Subscribe
Close
Sports

Stefon Diggs Says Super Bowl Ring Comes Before Cardi B's Ring

Stefon Diggs Says Super Bowl Ring Comes Before Any Ring For Cardi B

The Patriots star joked about possible wedding plans but made clear his top priority is winning Super Bowl LX and delivering for his team.

Published on February 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LX Opening Night
Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is trying to win a Super Bowl — but apparently, the internet wants to know if he’s also planning to win Cardi B’s hand in marriage.

Ahead of Super Bowl LX, Diggs found himself fielding questions that had very little to do with defensive schemes and everything to do with his headline-grabbing relationship with the Bronx rap superstar. And in true Diggs fashion, he handled it with a mix of charm, confidence and just enough humor to keep fans talking.

According to  Hot 97, Diggs was asked whether a Super Bowl victory might lead to him proposing to Cardi B, with whom he reportedly shares a child. Diggs didn’t shut the idea down — but he made it clear priorities come first.

“It’s on the agenda, maybe. Right?” Diggs said. “I gotta get mine first, though.”

Translation: the only ring he’s thinking about right now comes with diamonds made of Lombardi Trophy pressure.

The moment quickly sprinted across social media timelines, giving fans a rare crossover between NFL championship hype and celebrity relationship chatter. But while the internet debated wedding bells, Diggs pivoted right back into football mode, making it clear he’s locked in on the biggest game of the year.

When the conversation turned to the Patriots’ Super Bowl preparation, Diggs’ tone sharpened. The jokes faded.

Diggs described a locker room culture built less on coaches barking orders and more on players holding each other accountable. According to him, the Patriots have created an environment where effort isn’t demanded — it’s expected.

“You start looking at your teammates,” Diggs explained. “I’m saying self-policing, self-accountability, and you don’t want to let your teammates down.”

He credited head coach Mike Vrabel for setting that tone from day one, praising the leadership style that has helped shape the Patriots into a team that believes it belongs on football’s biggest stage.

“The camaraderie and the team chemistry that Mike Vrabel has built is second to none,” Diggs said. “Hopefully he wins Coach of the Year because he’s probably the best coach I’ve ever had.”

For Diggs, Super Bowl LX isn’t just another stop in an already decorated career. It’s legacy territory. It’s the kind of moment that separates elite players from all-time greats. And Diggs knows opportunities like this don’t come around often.

That’s why he’s keeping everything else — including potential wedding plans — in the background for now.

The focus is simple: win first. Celebrate later.

Related Tags

Cardi B Stefon Diggs Super Bowl

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

    'Oh! The Grammy Goes To Luther Vandross!' Funniest Tweets, Memes, Viral Videos & More From The 2026 Grammys

    Bossip

    Colman Domingo As Joe Jackson In 'Michael' Has Social Media Shook

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"

    Legendary Lineage: Eddie Murphy's Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Reveal They're Expecting Their 1st Child Together

    Bossip
    NBA All-Star Game night: Stephen Curry

    A Guide To NBA All-Star 2026: Everything To Know

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    Trending
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    10 Takeaways From J. Cole’s ‘Birthday Blizzard’ Mixtape

    Comment
    WWE 2K26
    20 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of ‘WWE 2K26’ Standard Edtion

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close