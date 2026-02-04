Wale & Leon Thomas “Watching Us,” Dave East “Shooter Blocc” & More | Daily Visuals 2.4.26

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

After a very long hiatus from the rap game, Wale ended 2025 on a highnote with the release of his latest album, Everything Is A Lot, and while he’s been busy creating new footwork for Nike, his fans are more content with his new music than atiire.

Linking up with Leon Thomas for the visuals to “Watching Us,” Wale and Leon Thomas throw themselves a fancy soiree where they’re the guests of honor while being entertained by a bevy of elegantly dressed young women who are vying for the attention of the two artists who play it calm and cool even in the midst of all that hotness. Many men would’ve folded immediately. Just sayin.’

Back in New York, Dave East takes a break from kicking it in his Harlem hood and heads to another infamous neighborhood for the clip to “Shooter Blocc” where he visits the projects of Queensbridge and kicks it with the residents who live on the same ground that birthed the likes of Nas, Mobb Deep, and of course MC Shane.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich The Kid, Blueface and DDG, Vybz Kartel, and more.

WALE FT. LEON THOMAS – “WATCHING US”

DAVE EAST – “SHOOTER BLOCC”

RICH THE KID, BLUEFACE & DDG – “VIBES”

VYBZ KARTEL – “HYPE LIFE”

LOE SHIMMY – “PURPLE MAGIC”

TONE TONE FT. SKILLA BABY, ICEWEAR VEZZO, PEEZY & GMACASH – “WADDUPDOE”

B.HOODS – “HOW TO ROB”

FAMOUS DEX – “PERSIAN RUGS”