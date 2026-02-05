Subscribe
Close
News

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Elon Musk’s Attack On Lupita Nyong’o

Whoopi Goldberg called out Elon Musk in response to his attack on Lupita Nyong’o for her role in Christopher Nolan’s new film.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Angel Studios' "Solo Mio" Premiere
Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o’s upcoming role in Christopher Nolan’s new film The Odyssey is unknown, but Elon Musk is still attacking the actress. Whoopi Goldberg let it be known that she wasn’t standing for it on The View‘s episode on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

“Ooh, you know, because Homer described this fictional character as fair-skinned, blonde, who was so beautiful that men started a war over her,” Goldberg said, addressing rumors that Nyong’o could play Helen of Troy in the epic. “I don’t know if you realize this, Lupita is also considered one of the world’s most beautiful women. So, I’m not sure what you’re trying to say.”

Goldberg continued, “You don’t actually have to go to the movie. See, I don’t know why you feel the need to speak on this. I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people’s looks, if this is where we’re going.”

Whoopi Goldberg ended her remarks with a disclaimer: “And don’t bother to try to clown me, baby — I know what I look like. There’s so many things I want to say to you that are rude and awful, but I won’t do it. But know that I’m thinking it!” After her co-hosts offered their takes on the remarks from the tech billionaire, who said, “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity,” in response to a post on X, formerly Twitter, Goldberg quipped, “Elon, just sit down. For this, when it comes to artistic stuff, go sit down, please.”

Nyongo’s role hasn’t been disclosed since it was announced that she would be part of the cast of Nolan’s film back in November 2024. The Odyssey will also star Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Tom Holland playing his son Telemachus. 
The Oscar winner hasn’t been seen in the most recent trailer for the film, or in any promotional material released so far to outlets.

The cast also includes Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie and John Leguizamo. The film is set to premiere on July 17.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

    Clippers Trade James Harden To Cavaliers, Social Media Clowns His Trade History

    Cassius Life
    Michael asset

    And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

    Bossip
    FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR

    Who Is Lewis Hamilton?

    Cassius Life
    Miss Quad x King

    It's A Wrap: 'Married To Medicine's' Miss Quad Confirms Split From King After Salesman Sassily Says THIS About Their Breakup

    Bossip
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein “Co-Conspirators”

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Trending
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close