Subscribe
Close
News

Rev. James Lawson Jr.'s Memoir 'Nonviolent' Drops On Feb. 17

Rev. James Lawson Jr.’s Memoir ‘Nonviolent’ Examines Nonviolence As Resistance

Rev. James Lawson Jr.'s role in the nonviolent resistance movement has been documented. A new memoir delves more into his life's path.

Published on February 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Civil Rights activist reverend James Lawson passes away at age 95.

Rev. James Lawson Jr. was a central figure of the Civil Rights Movement, whose efforts in that period have been documented. An upcoming memoir from the late activist and professor, Nonviolent, arrives on shelves this month and delves into Rev. James Lawson Jr.’s life and work within the nonviolent resistance movement and beyond.

Nonviolent: A Memoir of Resistance, Agitation, and Love is the title of Rev. James Lawson Jr.’s memoir, with journalist and author Emily Yellin bringing Lawson’s journey to life. The memoir spans the entire scope of the late Lawson’s 95 years on Earth, starting with his early days in Ohio and encountering racism at a young age.

Further, Nonviolent reveals Lawson’s path to nonviolent resistance, which began after visiting India in the mid-1950s on a Methodist missionary trip where he was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s practice of “satyagraha,” which the Indian leader taught as peaceful resistance to British rule in his homeland.

While attending the Graduate School of Theology at Ohio’s Oberlin College, a professor introduced Lawson to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was also inspired by Gandhi’s teachings.

Moving south at the behest of King, Lawson held nonviolence resistance workshops, leading to the 1960 Nashville lunch counter sit-ins. John Lewis, Diane Nash, Bernard LaFayette, and James Bevel all attended the workshops, planting the seed for the formation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).

Beyond his significant contributions to civil rights, Lawson moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s and became the pastor for Holman United Methodist Church. His time in California involved the leader applying the lessons he learned in Tennessee and the Deep South to the rise of the labor movement in Los Angeles and its burgeoning immigrant worker community.

Lawson’s tireless bent for justice by peaceful resistance continued well into his later years and at the turn of the century, serving as a mentor for groups such as the Movement for Black Lives, among others. Lawson was also a visiting scholar at California State University-Northridge, leading the Civil Discourse and Social Change and teaching a semester-long course.

Nonviolent: A Memoir of Resistance, Agitation, and Love will be released by Penguin Random House on Feb. 17, 2026, and features a foreword from Princeton professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Learn more about the book here.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

books civil rights Civil Rights movement

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

    Clippers Trade James Harden To Cavaliers, Social Media Clowns His Trade History

    Cassius Life
    Michael asset

    And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

    Bossip
    FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR

    Who Is Lewis Hamilton?

    Cassius Life
    Miss Quad x King

    It's A Wrap: 'Married To Medicine's' Miss Quad Confirms Split From King After Salesman Sassily Says THIS About Their Breakup

    Bossip
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Senate Entertainment Hearing in Washington
    17 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    MAGA’s Answer To Bad Bunny Is A Struggle TPUSA Halftime Show Headlined By Culture Vulture Kid Rock

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    Trending
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close