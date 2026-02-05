Subscribe
Close
Music

Shaboozey Clarifies Grammy Speech After Backlash

Shaboozey Clarifies Grammy Speech After Backlash Over Immigration Comment

The country star sparked debate after dedicating his Grammy win to immigrants, prompting a wave of criticism.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Apparently Shaboozey’s Grammy acceptance speech has ruffled some feathers.

After receiving the Grammy Award for Best Country Performance on Sunday (Feb. 1), the 30-year-old singer noted that the award was for “immigrants,” saying that they “built this country, literally.”

“Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them, for all children of immigrants,” he said during his acceptance speech, Complex reports. “This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it. Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories, and your traditions here. You give America color.”

After his speech, several folks took issue with the fact that free slave labor actually built the country and not immigrants. 

The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer took to social media to share a statement and address those who sought to correct him.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we—Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth,” he wrote. “I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had.”

He also pointed out that his award falling at the start of Black History Month wasn’t lost on him.

“At the same time, winning this award on the first day of Black History Month and becoming the first Black man to win Best Country Duo is Black history,” he continued. “It stands on the foundation laid by generations of Black people who fought, sacrificed, and succeeded long before me. This moment belongs to all of us.”

He concluded, “My entire career has been rooted in lifting people up, honoring where we come from, and expanding what’s possible. I am proud to be part of this legacy, and I intend to continue doing that work for the rest of my life. With Love, Chibueze.”

Complex notes that “Shaboozey accepted the award for Best Country Performance for “Amen,” his collaboration with Jelly Roll, during the premiere ceremony.”

Shaboozey wasn’t alone in bashing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid the recent killings of protesters.

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Kehlani and SZA all spoke out against the current treatment of U.S. residents by federal enforcement. 

Related Tags

Grammys

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

    Clippers Trade James Harden To Cavaliers, Social Media Clowns His Trade History

    Cassius Life
    Michael asset

    And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

    Bossip
    FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR

    Who Is Lewis Hamilton?

    Cassius Life
    Miss Quad x King

    It's A Wrap: 'Married To Medicine's' Miss Quad Confirms Split From King After Salesman Sassily Says THIS About Their Breakup

    Bossip
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein “Co-Conspirators”

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Trending
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close