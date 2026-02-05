Shaboozey Clarifies Grammy Speech After Backlash Over Immigration Comment

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Apparently Shaboozey’s Grammy acceptance speech has ruffled some feathers.

After receiving the Grammy Award for Best Country Performance on Sunday (Feb. 1), the 30-year-old singer noted that the award was for “immigrants,” saying that they “built this country, literally.”

“Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them, for all children of immigrants,” he said during his acceptance speech, Complex reports. “This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it. Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories, and your traditions here. You give America color.”

After his speech, several folks took issue with the fact that free slave labor actually built the country and not immigrants.

The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer took to social media to share a statement and address those who sought to correct him.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we—Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth,” he wrote. “I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had.”

He also pointed out that his award falling at the start of Black History Month wasn’t lost on him.

“At the same time, winning this award on the first day of Black History Month and becoming the first Black man to win Best Country Duo is Black history,” he continued. “It stands on the foundation laid by generations of Black people who fought, sacrificed, and succeeded long before me. This moment belongs to all of us.”

He concluded, “My entire career has been rooted in lifting people up, honoring where we come from, and expanding what’s possible. I am proud to be part of this legacy, and I intend to continue doing that work for the rest of my life. With Love, Chibueze.”

Complex notes that “Shaboozey accepted the award for Best Country Performance for “Amen,” his collaboration with Jelly Roll, during the premiere ceremony.”

Shaboozey wasn’t alone in bashing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid the recent killings of protesters.

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Kehlani and SZA all spoke out against the current treatment of U.S. residents by federal enforcement.