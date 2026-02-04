Man Killed In Shooting Near T.I.’s Atlanta Studio

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

A man was fatally shot outside T.I.’s Super Sounds Studio in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. outside the studio in Northwest Atlanta. Officers responding to the scene found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from injuries.

“Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Atlanta police said in a statement.

The Atlanta rapper owned Super Sounds Studio since 2020, though he does not manage the property. This is not the first violent incident reported at the location. In 2021, a shooting occurred outside the studio, and in 2022, another victim was shot in the leg.

As of now, TIP has not publicly commented on the latest shooting.

The King Of The South has recently been focused on his upcoming farewell album, Kill The King. While attending the Grammy Awards red carpet, T.I. confirmed the project will mark his final studio album.

“I think I have many gifts that God has given me, man, I could spend more time and attention on, and spend more time at home with my family and grandchildren.”

No official release date has been announced for Kill The King.