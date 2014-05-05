Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Married?

http://launch.newsinc.com/js/embed.js

We’re betting Yeezy is looking much happier than he does in that old vacation photo that recently hit the Internets. According to a report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married, technically, on Sunday (May 4). Reports Life & Style Weekly:

It was reported earlier this week they would be getting their wedding license over the coming days, ahead of the official ceremony which is rumored to be taking place in Paris on May 24. Now, a source tells Life & Style Kim and Kanye are officially Mr. and Mrs. West. “Kim and Kanye are now married on paper. They got their license in California over the past few days,” the source said. “Kim and North are on their way to NYC now.”

KimYe are heading to NYC to attend the Met Gala that goes down tonight (May 5). Although Kim has said the proper wedding won’t be extravagant, no one believes her.

Details of the lavish wedding remain a secret, but it’s already known the 33-year-old reality star has already picked out her wedding dress and will have “multiple costume changes” from major designers including Givenchy, Balmain and Lanvin.

If this reports proves to be true, congratulations to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

—

Photo: WENN.com