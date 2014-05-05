Drake Makes Surprise Appearance At Toronto Bun B Show [VIDEO]

You’d think that the Toronto Raptors’ game seven loss to the Brooklyn Nets would leave Canadian sports fans kind of blue. But that wasn’t the case as Bun B took the stage at the T-Town stop of his “The Trillest” tour yesterday (March 4).

While performing a bevy of his hits, the Houston MC thought it appropriate to big up the Raptors for playing their hearts out and ordered the energetic crowd to keep it player before spinning Pimp C’s “International Players Anthem” verse. Midway through Sweet Jones’ memorable bars, Drake stormed the stage to revel in the moment alongside his longtime industry friend. The Grammy winner of course closed out with some heartfelt words for the Hip-Hop veteran.

Peep the footage below courtesy of Walder. Leave your thoughts on the moment, and the lack thereof of recent Drake and Bun B collaborations in the comments. We still remember “Uptown.”

Photo: YouTube