Jay Z & Drake React To Brooklyn Nets Defeating Toronto Raptors [PHOTOS]

Drake took an L this weekend. The Toronto Raptors, the home team of the OVO rapper, lost to the Brooklyn Nets in a closely contested game seven, but Drizzy and Jay Z showed class in the aftermath.

The two MCs, who have been going at it lyrically as of late, congratulated each other’s respective teams, via social media.

Jay Z actually tweeted (he first since last July), sending along the message, “Congrats Toronto on a hard fought series. #spreadloveitsthebrooklynway.” Just a couple of days before, the Barclays Center gave Drake the Summer Jam screen treatment, though.

As for Drake’s message, he took to Instagram with a picture of the “We The North motto and “416” with the caption “Incredible year! Incredible team! Congrats to Brooklyn for advancing. #416 #NorthernUprising”

Yesterday’s victory was the Brooklyn Nets first game seven win ever. Check out Jay Z and Drake’s reactions in the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4Next page »