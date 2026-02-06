Bad Bunny’s Music Catalogue Surges Following His Big Night At The Grammy’s

Subscribe
Bad Bunny's Music Catalogue Surges Following Big Grammy Night

Keep in mind, Bad Bunny is an independent artist...

Published on February 6, 2026
Bad Bunny Speaks At Press Conference
Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

As the world patiently awaits this Sunday (Feb. 8) to see a free televised Bad Bunny concert go down at the Super Bowl, the Puerto Rican superstar’s music catalogue has seen a surge in popularity even as MAGA country continues to demonize the performer and his music content.

According to Billboard, Bad Bunny and Olivia Dean have seen some “Grammy gains” in their music catalogue following the Grammy Awards. And even though Bad Bunny didn’t even perform at the awards ceremony, his music saw the most uptick in streams as the world prepares for his big night at the Super Bowl halftime show. Though the Grammy Award-winning artist got a little blowback for calling out ICE during one of his acceptance speeches, it wasn’t enough to keep him from getting those gains from his faithful following and some new fans in the following days.

Per Billboard:

Even by usual Grammy-winner standards, the bumps that Bad Bunny got as a result of his strong showing on Music’s Biggest Night are pretty staggering. His catalog racked in nearly 36 million official on-demand U.S. streams on Monday (Feb. 2), the day after the awards, while selling over 3,000 digital singles — gains of 117% and 591%, respectively, from his totals the prior Monday, according to Luminate. Over 16 million of those streams and nearly 2,000 of those sales were for songs on the Fotos album, which represent gains of 240% and 903% from the prior Monday. 

As Bad Bunny littered the daily charts on both Spotify and Apple Music in the days following the Grammys, one song stood out as the bump’s biggest beneficiary of all: “DtMF,” the AOTY’s quasi-title track, which Noah sang lyrics of to Bad Bunny in the audience, summoning a band to play it alongside him, and even getting the global superstar to sing a few bars with him. That song nearly quadrupled in streams from the previous Monday, rising from 733,000 to over 2.7 million, a 273% gain in all. (“Baile Inolvidable” was the next-biggest winner in his catalog, jumping 181% to just over 2.3 million streams.) 

One wonders how this would’ve translated to physical sales had CDs, tapes, and vinyl still been the common way to purchase music. Just sayin’.

The man got so popular that his album even reached No. 1 in Southeast Asia where the good people of China seem to have discovered the hottest artist in the Western Hemisphere, which will ultimately lead to the men there being able to bag themselves some Latina baddies talking that Bad Bunny ish.

You gotta love it.

Have you taken the time to get familiar with some of Bad Bunny’s work as of late? Do y’all think he’s going to steal the show at the upcoming Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments section below.

bad bunny

