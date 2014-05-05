Kanye West To Struggle Rapper: “It Sounded Good. I’m About To Get Some Sleep Though”

Big Sean famously got down with Kanye West buy rolling up on him at a radio station and kicking an impressive freestyle. Another rapper tried a similar tactic last night while Kanye West was walking home in New York City, but didn’t get similar results.

Yeezy was walking with his alleged new wife Kim Kardashian and paparazzi caught a would be rapper pitching West about his merits. Eventually said MC starts kicking rhymes, while still walking alongside the couple, and West actually paid attention.

Said struggle rapper (no shots) kept rhyming all the way to the front door of West’s building, and Yeezy even waited for him to finish after Kardashian had already entered.

However, instead of a “Call me” or “hear’s my e-mail,” all said rapper got from West was a smile and “It sounded good,” and some dap, before he added, “I’m about to get some sleep though.”

You gotta give props to Kanye West for being one of the top artists in the world, period, and still lending an ear to an aspiring artist.

As for the young rapper, we couldn’t really make out the bars, but hey, keep at it. Watch the video over at TMZ.

Photo: TMZ