Lil Jon’s Son, DJ Young Slade, Reported Missing

Local news affiliate, Rough Draft Atlanta, reports that police have found no new leads in the case and that it was still "an active police matter."

Lil Jon's team spoke on the matter in a statement sent to PEOPLE, asking for privacy and prayers.

Chance Yeh / DJ Young Slade / Lil Jon

Prayers up for Lil Jon and his family. His son, DJ Young Slade, has been reported as missing.

The Milton Police Department revealed in a press release shared on Tuesday, Feb 3, that DJ Young Slade, born Nathan Smith, was last seen in the vicinity of Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road in Milton.

“[Smith] ran out of his house and has been missing since,” local law enforcement said. “[Smith] left on foot and does not possess a phone. He may be disoriented and in need of assistance. Family and friends are concerned for his safety.”

Local news affiliate, Rough Draft Atlanta, reports that police have found no new leads in the case and that it was still “an active police matter.”

Per Rough Draft News:

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Currently, there are no new developments regarding the whereabouts of Nathan Smith,” according to a statement mailed by MPD to Rough Draft. “He remains missing, and this continues to be an active investigation by the Milton Police Department.”

According to the news outlet, police were seen searching Mayfield Lake, which can be found alongside Baldwin Drive, but did not share if that search was related to Young Slade’s disappearance.

Lil Jon’s team spoke on the matter in a statement sent to PEOPLE, asking for privacy and prayers.

“The family is asking for privacy at this time,” the statement reads. “We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you.”

We hope he is found safe and unharmed.

If you have any information, you can call 678-297-6300 or send an email to Detective Sarah Moore at [email protected].