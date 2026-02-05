Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

The series already had a special premiere last month, following the divisional-round NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.

Megan Thee Stallion continues to add to her IMDB profile.

The Queen of the Hot Girl movement will make a guest appearance on the NBC Universal comedy sitcom, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

Megan Thee Stallion’s casting in the sitcom was announced on Wednesday, alongside the release of the series trailer, which stars Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

The series already had a special premiere last month, following the divisional-round NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.

Its actual premiere date will be Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., with the pilot episode replaying, followed by a new episode at 8:30 p.m. The show’s regular timeslot will be Mondays at 8:30 p.m.

As for her role, Thee Stallion will play Denise, who is described as “a recently divorced mom who strikes up a flirtation with Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe).” Joining Thee Stallion in a guest role capacity will be Heidi Gardner, Ronny Chieng, Anna Camp, and Craig Robinson.

What Is The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins All About

As for what Tracy Morgan’s new series is all about, the logline for the sitcom reads:

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.

The series’s showrunners are Robert Carlock and Sam Means; they also serve as writers and executive producers.

Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner are also executive producers.

You can watch the trailer below.