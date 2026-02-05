Subscribe
Close
Television

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Flirty With Daniel Radcliffe

Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

Thee Stallion will play Denise, who is described as "a recently divorced mom who strikes up a flirtation with Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe)."

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The series already had a special premiere last month, following the divisional-round NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Flirty With Daniel Radcliffe
NBC Universal / Hot Girl Productions /Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion continues to add to her IMDB profile.

The Queen of the Hot Girl movement will make a guest appearance on the NBC Universal comedy sitcom, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

Megan Thee Stallion’s casting in the sitcom was announced on Wednesday, alongside the release of the series trailer, which stars Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

The series already had a special premiere last month, following the divisional-round NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.

Its actual premiere date will be Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., with the pilot episode replaying, followed by a new episode at 8:30 p.m. The show’s regular timeslot will be Mondays at 8:30 p.m.

As for her role, Thee Stallion will play Denise, who is described as “a recently divorced mom who strikes up a flirtation with Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe).” Joining Thee Stallion in a guest role capacity will be Heidi Gardner, Ronny Chieng, Anna Camp, and Craig Robinson.

What Is The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins All About

As for what Tracy Morgan’s new series is all about, the logline for the sitcom reads:

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.

The series’s showrunners are Robert Carlock and Sam Means; they also serve as writers and executive producers.

Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner are also executive producers.

You can watch the trailer below.

Related Tags

Megan Thee Stallion Television Tracy Morgan

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 130

    Bossip
    Super Bowl LX - Anti-Counterfeiting Press Conference

    Former NFL Player Convicted In $200M Medicare Fraud Scheme

    Cassius Life

    World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

    Bossip
    Kid Cudi As Scotty Ramon “Echoes of the Past” at Ruttkowski;68 Bohemians Merch

    Kid Cudi Celebrates First-Ever Solo Art Exhibit With Prints & Merch

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein “Co-Conspirators”

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Trending
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close