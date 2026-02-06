GloRilla’s Sister Demands $2,500 To Repair Relationship

Source: R1 / R1

GloRilla is dealing with a public family dispute after her sister, Scar Face Woods, spoke out about their strained relationship.

During a virtual sit-down with TMZ, Scar Face claimed she and the Memphis rapper are not on good terms and alleged that Glo has failed to support her financially. She went on to say that the rapper is obligated to do so because of their shared struggles before fame.

“She got an obligation to share the wealth, we sat here and struggled together. Yea she obligated, them friends obligated? She doing everything for them. So I feel like i obligated. She not doing nothing for the family, at all.”

Scar Face also claimed that their mother is still working at FedEx to cover her bills. When asked about reports that Big Glo purchased a Jaguar for their father’s birthday, Scar Face dismissed the claim.

“What picture of the jaguar you have? What evidence of the brand new Jaguar do you have? Of course she’s gonna try to make it look good for y’all, my dad out here broke as a mother f*cker right now.”

Telling TMZ the only way to fix their relationship by giving her $2,500. SMH…

When asked how their mother would feel about her speaking publicly on the situation, Scar Face appeared unfazed, “At the end of the day, the day gotta end, I don’t give a f*ck.”

Quoting one of Glo’s most famous lines. The FNF rapper has not responded back to her sisters claims.