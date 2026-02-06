Subscribe
New Tupac Shakur Murder Documentary To Include Keefe D

Pioneer Productions has announced they are creating a documentary centered on the murder trial of Tupac Shakur.

Published on February 6, 2026
1994 Source Awards
Source: Bob Berg / Getty

The upcoming project will reportedly include Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the sole individual charged in connection with Shakur’s 1996 killing. Davis has been facing trial since his arrest in September 2023, nearly three decades after the All Eyez on Me rapper’s death.

Keefe D was indicted by a Nevada grand jury on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. His trail has been postponed multiple times. Initially scheduled for June 2024, proceedings have since been pushed back, with the latest trial date set for Aug. 10, 2026.

Pioneer Productions and Tinopolis Group have partnered with film producer Jon Aubrey Divens to bring the documentary to life. Divens is best known for producing the original Blade film.

According to reports, Divens has developed a level of trust with Keefe D and his son, Lil Keefe, allowing for an in-depth account of the case from Davis’ perspective, beginning with his arrest and continuing through the ongoing legal process. 

Over the years, several documentaries have explored Pac’s life and death, including the Oscar-nominated Tupac: Resurrection, Sean Long’s Tupac Shakur: Before I Wake…, among others.

As of now, no official release date has been announced for the upcoming documentary.

