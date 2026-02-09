Subscribe
The Best & Worst Super Bowl Commercials From Super Bowl LX

The Best & Worst Commercials From Super Bowl 60

Every year, fans patiently wait to see what companies have cooked up. This year was no different. These are the good, bad, and questionable.

Published on February 9, 2026
  • Super Bowl ads have become events, not just ads, capturing audience attention and sparking discussions.
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

Super Bowl commercials have become their own event — a cultural moment where brands flex creativity, star power, and millions of dollars for thirty seconds of fame. We watch with our snacks ready because Super Bowl commercials aren’t just ads anymore — they’re moments that live on through memes, social media debates, and next-day conversations. Brands aren’t just selling products — they’re telling stories and trying to become part of the conversation long after the refs throw the flag.

It’s tradition — we grew up hearing how some of the most iconic commercials (think emotional, hilarious, or straight up too wild to ignore) can live rent-free in our minds and on our timelines for weeks. It’s also about spectacle, though. These companies pay up to $8-10 million for just 30 seconds or airtime, and the pressure is on to make that money worth watching. Whether they tap nostalgia, beloved celebrities, or emotional storytelling, we’re locked in because the best ads feel like global water- cooler moments — clips we replay, share, roast, and debate like we do the game itself.

But not every ad lands. Some go viral for all the wrong reasons — confusing messages, awkward AI experiments, or celebrity cameos that feel off. That’s the gamble of pop culture at peak viewership: you either win the internet, or you become the butt of the jokes come Monday. With that in mind, here’s our roundup of the five best and five worst (in no particular order) commercials from Super Bowl 2026 — judged by buzz, creativity, vibes, and how much people talked and are still talking about them.

Top 5 Best Super Bowl 2026 Commercials

*Pringles – “Pringleleo” (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

This spot had everybody cracking up — and craving chips. Sabrina Carpenter literally builds her dream man out of Pringles, but the joke flips when the fantasy doesn’t last — because once the chips are gone, so is he. It was clever, goofy, and the kind of surreal humor that lit up social media and got people quoting lines all night.

Lay’s – Heartfelt Farm Story

A rare tear-jerker in the commercial lineup, Lay’s flipped the script with an emotional farm-to-family narrative that hit deep. The father-daughter legacy angle — plus a good dog cameo — pulled on heartstrings and stood out in a sea of jokes and celebrities. Sometimes the feels are the most memorable part of Super Sunday.

Uber Eats – Big Cast, Big Energy

This ad leaned into the surreal and hilarious, pairing big names Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper in a comedic conspiracy about how football is selling food. Its energy, creativity, and guest list made it a buzzy fan favorite across feeds.

Xfinity – Jurassic Park Reunion

Nostalgia hit different when dinosaurs and Wi-Fi mix. Bringing Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum back together for a Jurassic Park reunion — but making it internet service humor was brilliant. It played to shared pop culture memories while still making people laugh.

State Farm – “Stop Lyin’ On A Prayer” (feat. Jon Bon Jovi)

This one used humor and music in a standout way, thanks to Jon Bon Jovi stepping into the insurance game with a wink and a nod to his classic hit. Clever play on nostalgia and a dose of rock-and-roll made it stick with viewers.

Top 5 Worst Super Bowl 2026 Commercials

Svedka – “Shake Your Bots Off”

This bizarre robot-themed vodka ad leaned into AI flops and weird moments that left audiences scratching their heads more than laughing. It tried to be futuristic — but came off more awkward than iconic.

Google Gemini – “New Home”

An ad that should’ve hit with AI charm ended up feeling flat and confused, missing the connection between innovation and humor that viewers wanted. The reception was lukewarm at best.

Fanatics Sportsbook – “Bet On Kendall”

This gambling-focused ad featuring Kendall Jenner got a lot of online cringe reactions. What was meant to be self-aware humor ended up feeling tone-deaf, leaving people more confused than hype.

Nerds Gummy Clusters (Andy Cohen)

This promo’s charm fell flat for many, with awkward visual ideas and a concept that just wasn’t funny enough to justify Super Bowl airtime. Fans quickly tossed it into the “what were they thinking?” pile.

Coinbase

Coinbase attempted to tap back into the viral energy of its past Super Bowl success, but the execution fell flat this time around. The ad leaned on minimalism and nostalgia without offering a clear message or fresh idea. Many viewers were left confused about what was being promoted, making the spot easy to forget once the game rolled on.

