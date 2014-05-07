Lil Durk Tweets Response To Tyga, Game’s “ChiRaq To LA” Diss [PHOTOS]

Chicago’s own and newly christened XXL Freshman Lil Durk, responded to Tyga and Game’s “ChiRaq To LA” track, which boasts disses to him by the West Coast rappers.

“Wtf tyga was talkin bout lol he let game get all the song so tyga can feel tuff,” wrote Lil Durk on Twitter, Tuesday afternoon (May 6). “I’m on n***as ass no let up talk dat street shit I’m wit all da bullsh*t,” he added.

Prior to Tyga’s “ChiRaq to LA” diss response featuring Game, Durk had this to say about the Last Kings leader on “Chiraq (Remix)”: “Heard Tyga sneak dissing on me, tell them thot bitches I’m not right / Tyga only got one name but that nigga ain’t got one stripe,” Lil Durk raps on the remix. “He backpack, so easy to get the nigga shit snatched / Ask Marly Marl to get his shit back / In Chiraq don’t come here.”

Interestingly enough, rapper Compton Menace, who clearly gave zero f**ks, joined in on the conversation by tweeting his own two cents.

“This nigga take on everybody beef .. But his,” Compton Menace said to Lil Durk. “@thegame you can’t fight you never shot a gun out the gun range and you started gang banging after high school #lamefuck,” Compton Menace added.

See Durk's tweets below and a lot more from a rowdy Compton Menace in the following pages.

