Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo Get Into It With Ja Rule On A Plane

Ja Rule out here just trying to live his life LOL SMH...

Published on February 10, 2026
NBL Rd 9 - Perth Wildcats v Sydney Kings
Source: Paul Kane / Getty

If we’ve learned anything about 50 Cent over the course of his career, it’s that the man will never, ever let Ja Rule get a moment’s peace if he has anything to say about it. And now, his peoples are following suit, as Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda reminded Ja that there ain’t no love lost between the two age-old rivals.

Late Monday night (Feb. 9), Uncle Murda took to Instagram to share a video of himself and Tony Yayo running into Ja Rule on a flight. Unfortunately for the “Holla” rapper, he had to take his seat directly in front of Fiddy’s homies. With Uncle Murda immediately calling out Ja saying, “Sucka ass Ja Rule on the plane.” Ja Rule turned around to share some words of his own before Tony Yayo went off on him, and the video cut off.

In the next clip, we see an empty chair where Ja Rule was sitting and Murda and Yayo sharing a laugh about the entire situation.

While we don’t know the specifics of how the altercation went down and what led to Ja leaving the seat (of the flight altogether), 50 Cent was quick to share the video and chime in, as he will never miss an opportunity to remind the world that there’s no love lost between himself and his day one Hip-Hop rival.

“😆 he was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove his scary ass 🥷🏾. LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL”

Like Tupac once said, “Some things will never change.”

Ja for his part said he stood up for himself and took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his side of the story, saying he “popped on these punks” by himself and “threw a pillow at Yayo.” Low-key sounded like a sleepover, but aight.

Ja even shared a message from TMZ inquiring about the incident suggesting that Ja was the aggressor in the situation to showcase he didn’t go out like a sucka, though 50’s two cents on the matter kind of makes it seem like that was a tactic Ja used to get himself removed from the situation.

You just can’t win with 50.

What do y’all think about the latest incident involving Ja Rule and 50 Cent’s homies? Are they too old for these shenanigans or nah? Sound off in the comments section below.

