Music

J. Cole “Two Six,” Young M.A “Lasagna” & More | Daily Visuals 2.10.26

J. Cole “Two Six,” Young M.A “Lasagna” & More | Daily Visuals 2.11.26

J. Cole returns with some heat and Young M.A gets some drippity drip. Today's Daily Visuals...

Published on February 11, 2026
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS
Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

This past Friday (Feb. 6), J. Cole finally released his highly-anticipated album The Fall-Off, and while it’s rumored to be his final album, fans praised the project and hope it’s only a sign of more things to come, but for now we’ll just appreciate whatever Cole blesses the masses with and enjoy it while we can.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Two Six,” J. Cole finds himself in all kinds of environments whether it be on a random corner near a highway or in the parking lot of a telly, the man is going to spit his bars and remind y’all why he’s considered one of the rap GOAT’s by millions of Hip-Hoppers.

Back in Brooklyn, Young M.A continues to mount a comeback of her own and for her clip to “Lasagna,” M.A hits a private residence where he picks up some iced out pieces and pours herself some coffee before heading into the studio to get her creative juices flowing to lay it down and show everyone she’s still got something to say. Always great to see her back on her healthy ish.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ella Mai, Rigs featuring Estee Nack, and more.

J. COLE – “TWO SIX”

YOUNG M.A – “LASAGNA”

ELLA MAI – “THERE GOES MY HEART”

RIGS FT. ESTEE NACK – “WE MADE IT”

RON BROWZ – “NEW YORK CITY”

NINO MAN & DERAY DAVIS – “IDK”

CORY GUNZ – “LAUNDRY”

FWC BIG KEY – “2 THE HARD WAY”

Daily Visuals

    Trending
