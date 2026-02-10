Subscribe
50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Following New England’s Super Bowl defeat and fans spotting Cardi B and Stefon Diggs unfollowing each other, 50 Cent jumped into troll mode, fanning breakup speculation with a viral Instagram post.

Published on February 10, 2026
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

When it comes to trolling celebrities that have publicly faltered, there is no one better than 50 Cent.

On Monday, Fif added salt to rumors that the New England Patriots’ receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t just suffer a loss in the Super Bowl LX but that he also lost his woman, rapper Cardi B. 

“On Monday (Feb. 9), the Queens rapper shared an image of the pair via Instagram that appeared to reference Diggs’ difficult weekend. In the caption, 50 Cent wrote, ‘Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b—h and the Super Bowl. I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL,’” Billboard reports.

Apparently it was fans of the couple that noticed that the two had unfollowed each other just one day after the Patriots Super Bowl loss. Cardi B attended the game and even appeared during Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. A clip showing Cardi B doing a quick interview before the game seems a bit ominous now. Cardi is shown all decked out and happy until she’s asked if she has a message for Diggs. A sly smile creeps across her face before she says simply, “Good luck.”

The two took their relationship public in 2025, when they appeared at a New York Knicks playoff game in May of that year. Cardi confirmed on Instagram that the two were, in fact, a couple. She would also share photos of the couple on a yacht. They would welcome a child in November of that year. While they two have appeared to go unofficial on social media, neither have confirmed that the relationship is in fact over. 

Billboard notes that 50 Cent’s dig at Diggs wasn’t the only shot he took that was Super Bowl-related.  

The rapper made an appearance in a DoorDash commercial, which was released days before the Super Bowl promoting the company’s Big Beef initiative. Since Fifty’s current beef is with none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs, the “Candy Shop” rapper was shown taking items from a DoorDash delivery bag, which included, “Cheese Puffs and a pack of hair combs — a reference widely interpreted as a dig at Combs, who is currently incarcerated,” Billboard reports. 

“Delivering quality beef, it’s more of an art than a science,” 50 said in the commercial. After realizing that the company had combs, Fifty says, “They sell combs. What a coincidence.”

50 also gave Patriots fans hope in typical 50 fashion. Sitting in front of a large orange DoorDash logo, he said, “Hey, sorry New England, I know it’s tough to lose.” 

He then paused adding, “Well, actually I don’t. But just because you lost the game doesn’t mean you have to lose the beef.”

