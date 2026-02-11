After Helping Elevate Saucony, Jae Tips May Be On His Way To Nike

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

If we’re being honest, we know that the only thing keeping Nike relevant out in the wild these days is their constant re-issuing of classic Nike and Jordan silhouettes. Their new and original silhouettes just aren’t hitting with their day-one clientele, nor this new generation, allegedly.

Looking to shake things up, rumors are swirling that Nike may have revered sneaker designer Jae Tips in their crosshairs as a potential free agent pickup. His contract with Saucony has come to an end after turning the lesser-known brand into one of the most popular names out in these streets with his creative and innovative designs.

According to Sneaker News, Tips is officially on the market, and if his recent fit at an NBA All-Star weekend event is any indication as to where he’d like to land as a free agent, the Swoosh brand may be the next place he calls home.

Per Sneaker News:

We also have reason to believe a Jae Tips x Nike partnership could be on the table, evidenced by the Bronx-born multihyphenate wearing Galaxy Foamposites during his recent appearance at the Foot Locker Takeover for NBA All-Star Weekend.

Publicly wearing Nikes doesn’t confirm a partnership (just ask sneaker free agent Stephen Curry), but it does invite further speculation. Jae Tips has long spoken about his love for Nike and Jordan Brand dating back to his come-up, including his time working at Foot Locker as a young adult. Jae’s Instaram shows him consistently in Nikes and Jordans before signing with Saucony, including Travis Scott shoes, P-Rod Dunks, and bespoke Air Force 1s made at 21 Mercer.

It seems like whenever a celebrity or athlete’s contract is up with certain sneaker brands, they immediately run and throw on a pair of Nikes or Jordans, as you can never truly walk away from the classics.

Whether or not this is Jae Tips telegraphing his next big move or just incentivizing Nike to give him a call remains to be seen. But sneakerheads would love to see the man inject some new life into the brand we all love to wear. We can only cop the same classic Nike silhouettes in different colors for so long. We gon’ keep doing it though!

What do y’all think about Jae Tips possibly joining the Nike creative team? Love it or hate it? Let us know in the comments section below.