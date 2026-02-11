Subscribe
Baby Keem Announces New Album, Drops 'Booman' Documentary

Baby Keem Announces New Album, Drops ‘Booman’ Documentary As An Appetizer

Baby Keem is officially back outside with some new music on the way.

Published on February 11, 2026
Rolling Loud Miami 2022
Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Baby Keem is officially back outside with some new music on the way.

The West Coast rapper, often referred to as Kendrick Lamar’s “Range Brother,” has announced his new album, Ca$ino, set to drop on Feb. 20.

The upcoming release marks Keem’s first full-length project in five years, following 2020’s The Melodic Blue. That debut album helped cement his place as one of the most intriguing voices of his generation.

The Melodic Blue delivered standout records like “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Durag Activity” with Travis Scott, and “Lost Souls,” records that showcased Keem’s experimental production choices and unpredictable flow.

Along with the album announcement, Keem released a short documentary titled Booman on YouTube. The visual features childhood footage and behind-the-scenes clips, offering fans a more personal look at his journey. It also includes a preview of what listeners can expect sonically from his sophomore effort.

Kendrick Lamar appears in the documentary, speaking on generational struggles and breaking cycles.

“Section 8, Welfare, General relief, AFDC, this is a story about a warfare environment and a warfare psychologically to change our generational curses.”

Toward the end of the documentary, Keep teases a snippet of a new collaboration with Kendrick titled “Good Flirts.” The family duo has built strong chemistry over the years, linking up on the tracks like “Family Ties,” “Range Brothers,” and Kendrick’s “Savior.”

Following the documentary’s release, Keep unveiled the official track list. The project includes contributions from Kendrick Lamar and a surprise appearance from Bay Area legend Too $hort, signaling that Ca$ino may blend different era sounds with Keem’s creativity.

