Subscribe
Close
Current Events

Grand Jury Refuses To Indict Democrats Speaking Out On Trump

Nah: Grand Jury Refuses To Indict Democrats Speaking Out On Trump

A federal grand jury rejected an indictment sought against six Democrats in Congress, signaling another rebuke of the Trump administration.

Published on February 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sen. Mark Kelly and Sen. Elissa Slotkin
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

On Tuesday (Feb. 10), federal prosecutors failed in their bid to indict six Democratic members of Congress who angered President Donald Trump by appearing in and posting a video calling on active-duty members of the military and intelligence agencies to remember their oath to refuse to follow illegal orders.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, brought the indictment claiming that the lawmakers were violating a federal law prohibiting the interference in the morale and discipline of the U.S. armed forces. Her office didn’t respond to requests for comment after the news broke.

The charges stemmed from a video first organized by Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst, which was released as the Trump administration began to carry out strikes against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and contemplated deploying active-duty troops to curb protests in American cities. “Our laws are clear,” said Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, a former astronaut. “You can refuse illegal orders.”

The video also featured Representatives Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, Maggie Goodlander, and Chris Deluzio. Along with Slotkin, each of the Democratic politicians served in either the military or intelligence agencies. The video angered Trump, who took to Truth Social and called their participation “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” He would backpedal in a Fox News interview, saying he wasn’t calling for their execution.

The grand jury’s refusal is another blow to the Department of Justice, which under Trump has been used to pursue questionable criminal cases against those seen as foes of Trump. These include cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey.

Slotkin released a lengthy statement on X, formerly Twitter, after news of the failed indictment first broke. “Today, it was a grand jury of anonymous American citizens who upheld the rule of law and determined this case should not proceed. Hopefully, this ends this politicized investigation for good,” she wrote.


Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots

    Flag On The Play! Stefon Diggs Spotted With Offset’s Alleged Ex At The Super Bowl As Cardi B Split Rumors Swirl

    Bossip
    Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1

    AOC, Claressa Shields Drags Jake Paul For Calling Bad Bunny a “Fake American” As He Backtracks

    Cassius Life
    Anderson Paak 40th birthday bash

    Yes Lawd! Do-It-All Dynamo Anderson .Paak Celebrates 40th Birthday The WeHo Way With Dr. Dre, Kaytranada, Janelle Monáe, Jermaine Dupri & More

    Bossip

    Jay-Z Called A "DEI Hire" By Kid Rock Over Bad Bunny Halftime Show Performance

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    6 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment
    Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade’s Body Identified, Family Confirms Passing

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Comment
    President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

    Comment
    Trending
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    50 Cent
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Written By Weso

    50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

    Comment
    Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close