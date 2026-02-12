The Warlock Class Takes Centerstage During The ‘Diablo’ Spotlight Showcase

Diablo Spotlight: The Warlock Class Takes Centerstage
- Warlock class introduced in Diablo II: Resurrected, Diablo Immortal, and Diablo IV's upcoming expansion.
- Enhanced Terror Zones, loot filters, and stash improvements coming to Diablo II: Resurrected.
- Diablo Immortal expands with Lut Gholein, Andariel's return, and new quarterly content updates.
2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the original Diablo game, and to celebrate, Blizzard is bringing the powerful Warlock class to rid Sanctuary of demonic baddies.
Blizzard Entertainment announced that the powerful Warlock class will arrive across the Diablo universe in three Diablo titles: Diablo IV’s upcoming expansion, Lord of Hatred, the mobile-first Diablo Immortal, and Diablo II: Resurrected.
So let’s break down everything that was announced during the Diablo Spotlight.
Diablo II: Resurrected – Reign of The Warlock
Diablo II: Resurrected, the definitive remastered experience of the genre-defining action RPG, Diablo II, will see the powerful Warlock class arrive in the game.
The Warlock is a new demon-summoning class and will be the first new class introduced into the game in over 25 years. Per Blizzard, the Warlock is “disciplined, ominous, and incredibly knowledgeable, lingering in the shadows for years and studying secrets mortals shouldn’t know.”
Here’s what players can expect when they choose to return to Sanctuary using the Warlock.
- Warlocks can summon three demons: the Goatman, the Tainted, and the Defiler.
- They can also bind a demon, allowing the Warlock to benefit from the demon’s unique abilities. You can only bind one demon at a time.
- Once they’re done with the demon, Warlocks can devour them, absorbing their lifeforce and gaining temporary buffs and traits, based on the demon you consume.
Enhanced Terror Zones
Enhanced Terror Zones are also coming to Diablo II: Resurrected, and they will allow players to earn consumables and choose which acts are terrorized, allowing for the difficulty of every terrorized zone to rise while offering greater rewards.
Blizzard notes that the consumables required to activate terror zones can be traded with other players. Here is what players can expect from the Expanded Terror Zones.
- In Hell difficulty, players can encounter Heralds of Terror, hunters who stalk players and become exponentially more dangerous with each encounter.
- Conquering Terrorized Act bosses in Hell difficulty may unveil one of five mystical statues. Combine them in the Horadric Cube to unlock a punishing new boss battle, the Colossal Ancients. These massive bosses offer the next evolution of endgame battles, designed to push your skills and builds to the next level.
Quality of Life Improvements
Diablo II: Resurrected can also look forward to several quality of life improvements arriving with the Reign of the Warlock expansion, like loot filters, stash tabs, and an all-new collection tracking system.
- Loot filters are now built into the game—no mods or external tools required. Create your own, share with friends, or grab community pre-sets.
- With Reign of the Warlock, Diablo II: Resurrected now has more advanced stash tabs, and for the first time ever, items in your stash can be stacked. We’ve also implemented dedicated tabs for materials, gems, and runes.
- The Chronicle lets players track every item they’ve collected, including uniques, sets, and runewords. It even tracks when and where you’ve found each item.
You can begin using the Warlock and experience the other new onten beginnning today.
Diablo Immortal – Andariel Rises
Diablo Immortal, the completely mobile experience, will also get its own version of the Warlock class, as well as some new content for players to enjoy.
When the Warlock class arrives in the game in Summer 2026, players will see dark magic meet rebellion as the Warlock uses the forbidden Vizjerei power, which was buried under Sanctuary long ago until now.
In Diablo Immortal, the Warlock can summon demonic weapons from the Hellforge, open portals to hell, and also command demons.
A full breakdown of Immortal’s Warlock from Blizzard reads:
- The monstrous Soulgorger is at the heart of her arsenal. This beast is powered by devouring other demons and absorbing their traits.
- In her right hand, the Warlock holds a demon skull, and in her left, she wields a sacrificial blade. This weapon combination allows her to spew fire, slash holes in reality, and summon and chain demons.
- Later this year, players can dive into a dedicated Warlock origin quest that explores her backstory.
Lut Gholein Returns
Blizzard also announced that players can expect the return of Lut Gholein, the Warlock-centric location, which is grimmer than ever, according to Blizzard.
Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect when you return to Lut Gholein:
- Honoring the legacy of Diablo II: Resurrected, key landmarks return, including the gate, central plaza, and architecture that defined the city for a generation of players. Now, this city’s beauty has been desecrated by a demonic occupation.
- Lut Gholein is split into two districts: the chaotic Common Ward and eerie yet elegant High Ward. The Common Wards is decorated with graffiti of blood, hanging bodies, and corrupted sewers. The High Ward is refined in its appearance but is soaked in darkness at its core.
- The Diablo Immortal team drew inspiration from real-world Moroccan cities, with their vibrant patterns and rich textures, to create stark contrast with Sanctuary’s layered violence and decay. The dungeons beneath the city hold the history of the Warlocks in their walls, with carvings of Vizjerei runes left by ancient summoners practicing in secret.
The Demon Queen Andariel Returns
The return to Lut Gholein won’t be a warm welcome becuase The Maiden of Anguish, Andariel, has taken over and is now sending over barges across Sanctuary to abduct people to drink them. Well damn.
The details on Andariel are:
- Andariel sports a harrowing new look, equal parts regal and sadistic. She has not forgotten her last visit to Sanctuary, and she returns with a desire to rule as a dark god.
- Andariel and her oppressive torment have risen anew—challenge her authority across PvP, quests, or new features.
The Year Ahead For Diablo Immortal
Blizzard also announced that it would be introducing a new subzone each quarter and wanted monsters and bounties.
- Players can also look forward to a new battleground event, improved based on player feedback, as well as updates of classic zone events.
- Prepare to face new Helliquary bosses, complete new ambient quests, and updates to dungeons.
Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred
The Warlock in Diablo IV will see the class at the height of its strength compared to the other iterations across the Diablo universe.
- Defined by its metal chains, flames, and destructive power that turn the wrath of Hell against itself, the Warlock is the most ‘heavy metal’ class to date.
- More information about the Warlock in Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred will be revealed in a Developer Update on March 5 at 2 pm PT.
Expanded World of Skovos
- The Lord of Hatred campaign unfolds across ancient Mediterranean-inspired landscapes where humanity first emerged. Skovos features rugged coastlines, mountainous highlands, ancient temples, and a wide variety of monsters.
- In the capital city of Temis, players can witness the Blessed Mother and Heavenly Father carved into marble and overseeing the bustling epicenter of the island. The hauntingly beautiful landscape is teeming with whispers of the firstborn. Players will uncover secrets of the Askari, the Prime Evils, and the ancient wars that shaped Sanctuary.
Endgame Features
- Craft personalized War Plans to tailor activities and gear progression. Whether you’re a new player learning systems or a veteran exploring meta-progression and build diversity, War Plan puts the power to shape endgame in the player’s hands.
- Create a playlist of up to five activities, drawing from all seven core endgame modes: the Pit, Internal Hordes, Helltides, Whispers, Nightmare Dungeons, Lair Bosses, and the Undercity.
- As you complete activities, you will progress toward a unique skill tree for each activity, letting you customize and modify how each activity plays. Players can change rewards, tweak monster spawns, and even bring features from one activity into another.
- A hyper-rare event, Echoing Hatred, can be accessed by collecting very rare Trace of Echoes. The event challenges players to face infinite waves of enemies and escalating difficulty over time. Each run is made to feel different, with randomized monsters and more intense encounters the deeper you go. The longer you last, the better the loot!
System Updates
- Quality-of-life improvements and fresh features will completely change how you build your way to power.
- All players can reap the benefits of a completely overhauled and expanded skill tree system. Now built to offer more customization from the moment you start playing, skill trees give players meaningful choices and options to flesh out ideal builds.
- Each skill will also have customization options, changing the speed, duration, effects, and more for maximum experimentation.
- Every class will get these skill tree updates with more than 40 reworked choices and over 80 additional options. Lord of Hatred owners also get over 20 additional, transformative skill choices.
The Talisman
- The Talisman is a brand new itemization system, bringing the return of Charms and Sets.
