The Warlock Class Takes Centerstage During The ‘Diablo’ Spotlight Showcase

Blizzard Entertainment /Diablo Spotlight 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the original Diablo game, and to celebrate, Blizzard is bringing the powerful Warlock class to rid Sanctuary of demonic baddies. Blizzard Entertainment announced that the powerful Warlock class will arrive across the Diablo universe in three Diablo titles: Diablo IV's upcoming expansion, Lord of Hatred, the mobile-first Diablo Immortal, and Diablo II: Resurrected. So let's break down everything that was announced during the Diablo Spotlight.

Diablo II: Resurrected – Reign of The Warlock Blizzard Entertainment Diablo II: Resurrected, the definitive remastered experience of the genre-defining action RPG, Diablo II, will see the powerful Warlock class arrive in the game. The Warlock is a new demon-summoning class and will be the first new class introduced into the game in over 25 years. Per Blizzard, the Warlock is "disciplined, ominous, and incredibly knowledgeable, lingering in the shadows for years and studying secrets mortals shouldn't know." Here's what players can expect when they choose to return to Sanctuary using the Warlock. Warlocks can summon three demons: the Goatman, the Tainted, and the Defiler.

They can also bind a demon, allowing the Warlock to benefit from the demon's unique abilities. You can only bind one demon at a time.

Once they're done with the demon, Warlocks can devour them, absorbing their lifeforce and gaining temporary buffs and traits, based on the demon you consume. Enhanced Terror Zones Blizzard Entertainment Enhanced Terror Zones are also coming to Diablo II: Resurrected, and they will allow players to earn consumables and choose which acts are terrorized, allowing for the difficulty of every terrorized zone to rise while offering greater rewards. Blizzard notes that the consumables required to activate terror zones can be traded with other players. Here is what players can expect from the Expanded Terror Zones. In Hell difficulty, players can encounter Heralds of Terror, hunters who stalk players and become exponentially more dangerous with each encounter.

Conquering Terrorized Act bosses in Hell difficulty may unveil one of five mystical statues. Combine them in the Horadric Cube to unlock a punishing new boss battle, the Colossal Ancients. These massive bosses offer the next evolution of endgame battles, designed to push your skills and builds to the next level. Quality of Life Improvements Blizzard Entertainment Diablo II: Resurrected can also look forward to several quality of life improvements arriving with the Reign of the Warlock expansion, like loot filters, stash tabs, and an all-new collection tracking system. Loot filters are now built into the game—no mods or external tools required. Create your own, share with friends, or grab community pre-sets.

With Reign of the Warlock, Diablo II: Resurrected now has more advanced stash tabs, and for the first time ever, items in your stash can be stacked. We've also implemented dedicated tabs for materials, gems, and runes.

The Chronicle lets players track every item they've collected, including uniques, sets, and runewords. It even tracks when and where you've found each item. You can begin using the Warlock and experience the other new content beginning today.

Diablo Immortal – Andariel Rises Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Immortal, the completely mobile experience, will also get its own version of the Warlock class, as well as some new content for players to enjoy. When the Warlock class arrives in the game in Summer 2026, players will see dark magic meet rebellion as the Warlock uses the forbidden Vizjerei power, which was buried under Sanctuary long ago until now. In Diablo Immortal, the Warlock can summon demonic weapons from the Hellforge, open portals to hell, and also command demons. A full breakdown of Immortal’s Warlock from Blizzard reads: The monstrous Soulgorger is at the heart of her arsenal. This beast is powered by devouring other demons and absorbing their traits.

In her right hand, the Warlock holds a demon skull, and in her left, she wields a sacrificial blade. This weapon combination allows her to spew fire, slash holes in reality, and summon and chain demons.

Later this year, players can dive into a dedicated Warlock origin quest that explores her backstory. Lut Gholein Returns Blizzard Entertainment Blizzard also announced that players can expect the return of Lut Gholein, the Warlock-centric location, which is grimmer than ever, according to Blizzard. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect when you return to Lut Gholein: Honoring the legacy of Diablo II: Resurrected, key landmarks return, including the gate, central plaza, and architecture that defined the city for a generation of players. Now, this city’s beauty has been desecrated by a demonic occupation.

Lut Gholein is split into two districts: the chaotic Common Ward and eerie yet elegant High Ward. The Common Wards is decorated with graffiti of blood, hanging bodies, and corrupted sewers. The High Ward is refined in its appearance but is soaked in darkness at its core.

The Diablo Immortal team drew inspiration from real-world Moroccan cities, with their vibrant patterns and rich textures, to create stark contrast with Sanctuary’s layered violence and decay. The dungeons beneath the city hold the history of the Warlocks in their walls, with carvings of Vizjerei runes left by ancient summoners practicing in secret. The Demon Queen Andariel Returns Blizzard Entertainment The return to Lut Gholein won’t be a warm welcome becuase The Maiden of Anguish, Andariel, has taken over and is now sending over barges across Sanctuary to abduct people to drink them. Well damn. The details on Andariel are: Andariel sports a harrowing new look, equal parts regal and sadistic. She has not forgotten her last visit to Sanctuary, and she returns with a desire to rule as a dark god.

Andariel and her oppressive torment have risen anew—challenge her authority across PvP, quests, or new features. The Year Ahead For Diablo Immortal Blizzard also announced that it would be introducing a new subzone each quarter and wanted monsters and bounties. Players can also look forward to a new battleground event, improved based on player feedback, as well as updates of classic zone events.

Prepare to face new Helliquary bosses, complete new ambient quests, and updates to dungeons.