Subscribe
Close
News

Drake’s Warehouse Goes Valentine’s Mode With Amazon Music

Drake’s “Warehouse” Merch Goes Valentine’s Mode With Amazon Music

Consider this your official OVO love language.

Published on February 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake Merch
Source: Drake’s Warehouse / Amazon.com

Drake is keeping his foot on the gas when it comes to creative rollouts. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, he’s expanded his “Warehouse” universe with a new capsule in partnership with Amazon Music.

As per Hypebeast, Drake and Amazon Music have teamed up once again for a limited-edition “Warehouse” Valentine’s Day merch drop. The collection leans into romantic undertones while keeping the moody, minimalist aesthetic that has defined the Warehouse concept since its launch back in August 2025. Originally introduced as a direct-to-fan retail experience tied to exclusive releases and curated moments, the Warehouse has evolved into a strategic merch hub that blends music, culture and commerce in very Drake fashion.

This latest capsule arrives with intention. The drop coincides with the one-year anniversary of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake’s collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. That project set the tone for a more R&B-heavy, emotionally charged era for the Toronto superstar — and this Valentine’s collection feels like an extension of that vibe. Think wearable mood pieces that tap into late-night text energy, love, lust and everything in between.

Standouts include a four-pack of themed underwear that nods to the sensual energy of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, giving fans a bold — and wearable — way to celebrate the holiday. There’s also a Drake-branded snow globe, a kitschy keepsake that captures the Warehouse aesthetic in miniature form, turning merch into something you’d actually display rather than just wear. Other items in the collection — from graphic hoodies to layered accessories — continue the minimalist yet intentional design language that has defined the Warehouse concept since its debut. Together, the pieces reflect a mix of lifestyle, mood, and personality, making the drop feel less like a standard music tie-in and more like a curated seasonal capsule.

The partnership with Amazon Music continues to signal Drake’s willingness to experiment with distribution and branding beyond traditional music channels. Instead of simply dropping merch through his own platform, he’s building layered experiences around major moments — anniversaries, holidays and cultural touchpoints — keeping fans engaged year-round.

Official Some Sexy Songs 4 U Panty Set
Source: Drake Warehouse / Amazon Music / Drake Warehouse / Amazon Music

Drake first debuted the Warehouse concept last summer as a curated digital storefront, positioning it as more than just a merch shop but as a living extension of his musical world. With this Valentine’s Day edition, it’s clear the concept isn’t a one-off — it’s a long play.

You can shop Drake’s “Warehouse” Valentine’s Day collection via Amazon Music here.

Drake Merch
Source: Drake’s Warehouse / Amazon.com

Related Tags

Amazon Amazon Music drake

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl At Super Bowl LX

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

    Bossip
    The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

    Cardi B Kicks Off Her Little Miss Drama Tour With A Turbo-Charged 2-Hour Setlist For A Sold-Out California Crowd

    Bossip
    San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

    Bronny James Seizes The Spotlight In Lakers Loss As Wemby Makes History

    Cassius Life
    Happy couple hugging and drinking wine while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

    Sip Lovingly: Check Out Our Valentine's Day 2025 Cocktail & Drinks Roundup

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    6 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment
    Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade’s Body Identified, Family Confirms Passing

    Comment
    President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Comment
    Trending
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Written By Weso

    50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

    Comment
    50 Cent
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

    Comment
    Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

    Comment
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close