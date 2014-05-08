Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Prenup Delays Wedding

What’s holding up Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s wedding (they aren’t married, yet)? A prenuptial agreement, obviously.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected with Kim and Kanye tell TMZ … the prenup won’t be signed until next week — probably Wednesday at the earliest. We’re told the marriage will NOT take place until both sign on the dotted line.



Our sources say — unlike Kim’s prenup with Kris Humphries — the current negotiations are friendly … there’s no fighting. We’re told there’s just a lot to work out, and it got complicated by the fact that Kanye recently changed management.

Reportedly, the wedding will be going down around Memorial Day somewhere in Paris.

This prenup talks leads to the question; who is worth more money, Kanye West or Kim Kardashian?

—

Photo: Instagram